Built tough: Apple Watch Series 8 could survive extreme sports

Apple has rumored of introducing a tougher smartwatch before and it didn't happen last year when they launched the Watch Series 7 . However, it could finally arrive in 2022 along with Watch Series 8 which could offer higher water resistance when doing extreme sports similar to smartwatches of Garmin.

TL;DR

Apple could introduce a more rugged smartwatch this year.

Next Watch Series may offer ATM ratings suitable for active users.

New patent reveals a water sensor for iPhones and wearables.

Last year, Bloomberg claims that Apple is working on a smartwatch with an ATM rating (Atmosphere) instead of the IP68 and WR50 (50 meters water resistance for shallow swimming) of the current Watch Series 7. The upcoming rugged smartwatch could appear as a special edition under the Watch Series 7 and may be labeled as an "explorer" or "adventure" specifically designed for extreme water and high-speed sports.

Garmin has been offering wearables with ATM ratings similar to its Fenix smartwatch lineup that features 10 ATM or BAR that support high-pressure diving up to 100 meters below sea level. Apple may also offer the same rating or higher if they want to capture sports enthusiasts that do extreme activities like surfing and skin diving. The Cupertino company could utilize its latest patent to make it happen.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a sport smartwatch for casual athletes or active individuals! / © NextPit

Future Apple iPhones and Watches could utilize smarter weatherproofing

The new patent filed by Apple has been divulged and points to a standalone water sensor or device that could be used in smartphones and wearables. It's not final if the said technology will appear on the next-gen Watch Series or iPhones. However, the new patent shows a promising solution to the current sensors used in weatherproofing our smart wearables.

Technically speaking, most wearables today rely on gel-filled sensors for water and dust protection. These gel-type sensors are prone to many errors due to the pressure affecting the water inside. The solution to this is through the use of ePTFE (expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene) material instead of gels but this makes it vulnerable to water blockades.

Venting membrane is used to eliminate that problem, but Apple's has a better solution. Its latest patent is about the water detector to be used in tandem with ePTFE and it gives smarter reaction when water is detected. The new patented water device will also work with smartphones which would be a game-changer if applied correctly. This will enhance water ingress protection and activate preventive measures on devices when doing outdoor sports.

If you're into outdoor sports, do you think ATM ratings should be standard with smartwatches? Let's know your thoughts in the comment section.