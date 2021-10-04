Apple Watch Series 7: Pricing and pre-orders announced!

A few weeks ago, Apple introduced the new iPhone 13, a new iPad mini and also a new Apple Watch. Until now, however, it was unclear when the new smartwatch would be released. Now the Cupertino-based company has finally revealed when the Apple Watch Series 7 will be launched in the United States. You don't have to wait much longer, because the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available this month.

TL;DR:

Pre-orders begin on October 8 at 05:00 PDT.

Store availability starts on October 15.

Price-wise, you'll have to be prepared for at least $399.

Finally, the Apple Watch Series 7 has gotten an official launch! In over 50 countries, including the NextPit countries USA, France, Germany and India, the smartwatch will start the pre-order phase on October 8 at 05:00 PDT. It will then be available for sale on October 15.

In terms of price, you have to be prepared for at least $399 when buying the Apple Watch Series 7. This is for the smaller model without the LTE module. Apple has yet to reveal pricing on the larger model that features LTE connectivity, but it has revealed a $100 return when the GPS + Cellural model is activated with Verizon or T-Mobile/Sprint.

Apple also confirms the new prices for the older Apple Watches: The Series 3 costs $199 and for the Apple Watch SE you pay $279. Discounts are available through the Apple Trade In.

Apple Watch Series 7 features a larger display and faster charging

In case your memories of the Apple event a few weeks ago have already faded: The Apple Watch Series 7 primarily offers a larger display with roughly the same case size. For this, the new Always-On Retina display bends a bit further around the case. The display edges have also shrunk and in comparison, the corners are a bit rounder.

The smartwatch's screen just got a little bit bigger! / © Apple / Screenshots: NextPit

New features include a full digital keyboard for the first time on an Apple Watch, and Apple has also been able to improve the ruggedness of the watch. It is now IP6X protected against dust and maintains WR50 water resistance. Another reason to buy the new smartwatch: The battery charging time has been reduced by 33%! And that's while also maintaining the same battery life of about one day.