Apple Watch: how Apple disguises its prototypes

Again and again, alleged pictures of Apple's prototypes appear on the net. Now it's an alleged Apple Watch prototype, which the iPhone manufacturer has hidden in a clever case.

Technology companies – much like car manufacturers – are known for packaging prototypes of future hardware in inattentive cases. While the inside includes the future of iPhone or Apple Watch, a bystander can at best see that it is a prototype by looking closely. But even if they notice this, it often remains uncertain what the new gadget will really look like.

On Twitter, a picture of an alleged Apple Watch prototype has now appeared, showing the smartwatch in a well-known but at the same time unusual case. Twitter user Apple Demo has published several pictures of the prototype in a so-called security case.

Prototype Apple Watch (Original) with matching Security Case and box. The Security Case was used to conceal the design before release durning transportation; and makes the Watch look similar to an iPod Nano. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/2q0y8l6oso — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) September 1, 2020

The security case is used during the transport of the prototype to keep the final design secret. In the case of the smartwatch, Apple is said to have looked at the iPod. Even a fake click wheel was apparently thought of and used on the tiny case.

Apple Watch: iPod case as camouflage

The idea is all the more curious since some smartwatch fans had worn their iPod nano as a watch with the help of a wristband – many years before the Apple Watch became reality. As it turned out last April, this iPod nano actually helped to develop the first Apple Watch.

Here are some more photos of my Prototype Apple Watch that mimics an iPod Nano! #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/wi7FSrQP1C — Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) September 3, 2020

The Twitter user provides a few more examples to show that the prototype shown is really a pre-series model from Apple. They don't even have the prototype, but also the small box with corresponding information about the secret contents, but also a "unit passport" that allegedly belongs to the device.