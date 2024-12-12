Apple has been working to add blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch for years. While rumors hinted that the feature could launch this year, it ultimately didn’t materialize with the Watch Series 10. Now, a new report suggests the feature may debut in next year’s Apple Watch lineup.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is progressing toward integrating blood pressure monitoring into its smartwatch. He reports that the feature is widely expected to arrive with the 2025 Watch Ultra, likely called the Watch Ultra 3 if Apple sticks to its current naming convention.

It remains unclear whether the successor to the Watch Series 10 will include the same capability. However, considering the popularity of the standard Apple Watch models, it seems likely that the Watch Series 11 could also adopt this feature.

How blood pressure monitoring could work on Apple Watch

Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Watch, which provides detailed systolic and diastolic readings, Apple’s version may be more limited. Reports suggest it will only issue high and low blood pressure alerts rather than offering specific numerical readings. Still, this could help detect early signs of hypertension or other conditions linked to serious health issues like strokes or heart disease.

Apple might enhance this feature by integrating it with existing sensors like the heart rate monitor and blood oxygen tracker for more comprehensive health monitoring. However, this remains speculative until the design of the tool is officially revealed.

At the same time, the complexity of the feature, possibly requiring a new type of sensor, suggests we won't see this added to older Apple Watch Series and Watch Ultra models.

Apple's Watch Ultra 3 could gain iPhone's satellite connectivity

Another potential addition to the Watch Ultra 3 mentioned by Gurman is satellite messaging. This would allow users to send and receive messages in remote areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. The feature, which is integrated with emergency SOS, could be similar to the satellite connectivity Apple introduced with the iPhone 14.

What do you think of Apple’s approach to blood pressure monitoring through alerts? How could the company improve its health-tracking tools? Share your thoughts—we’d love to hear from you.