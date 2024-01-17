Apple's $3500 Vision Pro is Stuck with a Slower Wi-Fi 6

Apple's Vision Pro is an ultra premium VR and XR headset priced for $3500 . At this rate, you would only think that it has all the advanced hardware components and software experience you can think of a wearable. Surprisingly, that appears not to be in the case with the Vision Pro after a new filing reveals it misses a few vital connectivity features.

Apple Vision Pro connectivity

Based on the approved FCC filing given to Apple for the Vision Pro, it is labeled that the headset is only equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, missing the more efficient and faster Wi-Fi 6E (extended) on-board. The reason is pointed out that the M2 chip enlisted in the device integrates an older radio chip with the Wi-Fi 6, which is unlike on the M3 chip that comes with a newer Wi-Fi 6E.

Apple's Vision Pro packaging will include Dual Loop and Single Knit bands / © Apple, edit by nextpit

Although that's not a massive deal for many potential adopters, the Vision Pro even so lacks another connectivity feature: UWB or ultra-wideband U1 chip. Meaning, the Vision Pro wouldn't work with Apple's Find My app and network that allows for nearby tracking. At the same time, it contradicts to the AirTag 2 rumor having compatibility with the headset.

Apple Vision Pro storage and RAM

In related to the device's specs, it was earlier revealed that it sports a 256 GB storage and 16 GB RAM as discovered by MacRumors. Apple should reveal the entire specs and features of the premium wearable in the coming days as it plans to open pre-orders on January 19 and the first shipment on February 2.

The Vision Pro's retail packaging and accessories included in it were also confirmed. This contains more than the essentials such as Single Knit and Dual Loop bands, Light Seal, front cover, external battery pack, USB cable, and power adapter.

A separate report hints that the Cupertino tech company is releasing the Vision Pro outside the USA before 2024's WWDC in June, with the first countries to include Canada, Chine, and the UK.

What are your thoughts on Apple's Vision Pro lacking a Wi-Fi 6E and UWB support? Are these important features you consider? We look forward to hearing your answers.