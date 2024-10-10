Stream Apple TV+ Exclusives on Amazon Prime Video—But There’s a Plot Twist!

Amazon has announced that Apple TV+ will be available as an add-on service for Prime Video members starting later this month, initially in the USA. This means Prime Video users can stream Apple TV+ content directly through the Prime app on mobile devices and TVs without needing the separate Apple TV+ app.

How Much Does Apple TV+ Cost on Prime?

According to Amazon’s blog post, Apple TV+ will cost $9.99 per month, the same as the standalone subscription. Similar to other add-on options on Prime Video, users will pay this fee on top of their Prime membership and can cancel anytime. Amazon hasn't mentioned any subscription tiers beyond the standard monthly rate.

Neither Amazon nor Apple has divulged the exact details of whether existing Apple TV+ subscriptions can be used to stream Apple TV+ shows on Prime Video. However, it is safe to say this isn't how it is supposed to work. Instead, the Apple TV+ add-on service would likely be tied to your Prime Video account.

What Does Apple TV+ Offer?

Apple TV+ brings a collection of original shows and movies, including popular series like Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, and Foundation. Prime members will also have access to select Major League Soccer games and Major League Baseball double-headers every Friday.

On the film side, recent releases like Wolfs starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney will be available.

Why the Partnership?

This collaboration is part of Apple’s effort to expand its streaming service's reach in a competitive market dominated by Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and others. Despite being priced competitively and promoted through Apple products, Apple TV+ has struggled with subscriber growth and retention compared to its competitors.

Apple TV+ on Prime Video will launch in the USA later in October, with plans to roll it out to more countries in the future.

