Apple to Stop Selling Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 in the US

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple Watch 9 Sensor
© nextpit
Apple has decided to stop selling its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S. from December 21 at 3:00 PM ET. This decision is due to a ruling by the International Trade Commission. The ruling is about a disagreement between Apple and Masimo, a medical device company, over a feature in Apple's smartwatches that measures blood oxygen levels.

Apple has told 9to5Mac that they're following a ITC import ban. This is because Apple was found to have copied a pulse oximeter sensor from Masimo. This sensor has been in Apple watches since Series 6, but the ban only affects the new Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, released in September. The cheaper Watch SE 2 and older SE models don't have this sensor.

The ban is only in the US, so the Series 9 and Ultra 2 will still be sold elsewhere. In the US, you can buy these watches at Apple stores until December 24. Other stores like Amazon and Best Buy will sell them until they run out of stock.

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple's Watch Ultra 2 shares biometric sensors with the Watch Series 9 / © nextpit

President Joe Biden has the option to veto the ITC's decision to ban certain Apple watches until December 25. This is similar to what former President Barack Obama did with the iPhone 4 and iPad tablet ban. But, it seems unlikely that President Biden will intervene in this case, especially after his administration upheld a ruling in a different case involving Apple and AliveCor over an ECG patent.

Apple is planning to appeal the ITC's decision to block sales of its latest smartwatches. Their spokesperson, Nikki Rothberg, said that if the ban remains, Apple will do everything possible to bring the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 back to the U.S. market quickly.

Another possibility for the return of these models is if Apple and Masimo settle their patent dispute. However, a resolution doesn't seem close at the moment.

In early 2020, Masimo accused Apple of copying its pulse oximeter sensor technology and hiring away key staff. The first ruling from the ITC came in January 2023, followed by an October order to ban the sale of Apple's watches.

What is your opinion on this case? Do you think that the ITC ruling is reasonable? We look forward to hearing your answers.

Source: 9to5Mac

