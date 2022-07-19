Apple Studio Display review: Mega screen that is not for everyone

I was really looking forward to reviewing the Apple Studio Display for the longest time. Even though I have to admit: A monitor that costs at least $1,599 (!) for the smallest model does seem to indicate that this is one monitor that is best left to the professionals. Well, what can I say? After the review, I purchased a Studio Display for myself and don't want to share it with anyone else. I'll reveal why the Apple Studio Display could even become one of my favorite devices in the NextPit review.

Apple also offers a tilt and height adjustable stand with this monitor. However, this (really, absolutely worthwhile) upgrade is really expensive at $400. I don't quite understand the surcharge at this point. However, I can reveal this at this point in time, it didn't stop me from buying the most expensive variant. And I don't want to miss out on it, either. But more about that later.

The Studio Display is available in two different versions: One with normal glass albeit with a very low reflective value. This basic version is available for $1,599. However, there is also a variant with nano-texture glass, which definitely costs a whole lot more for an additional $300.

Apple Studio Display design and build quality

Apple simply does everything beautifully! The Studio Display is a real eye-catcher without being obtrusive. The stand is milled out of an aluminum block, and everything is assembled ready to go upon arrival. I'll explain below why this seems practical, but it might also cause frustration later on.

The height-adjustable hinge is directly attached to the stand. The monitor can be adjusted upwards and downwards by tilting it, as well as its height. Although all this can be done with just one finger, the display always remains in the desired position. This is to be expected when you fork out an additional $400, don't you think so? Still, the quality is simply remarkable.

What I liked:

Beautiful design.

First-class and quality workmanship.

No buttons anywhere - and that's a good thing!

What I disliked:

Power cord is not detachable.

You only have one choice before buying: the stand configuration cannot be changed later.

The stand of the Studio Display is milled from a single block of aluminum. / © NextPit

At the top bezel of the screen, Apple has built a 12-megapixel camera into the center, where it is virtually invisible. There are ventilation openings for passive cooling on the Studio Display's upper side.

If you want to look for buttons on the Studio Display, you won't find them. There are none - not a single one! I found this quite irritating at first, but now, after about three months with this fancy monitor, I found it to be extremely convenient. Everything here runs via software and the included Thunderbolt 4 cable (which costs $129 by the way). Once connected to the iPad or MacBook, the cable not only supplies the connected device with power, but also immediately transmits images and opens the door for you to control it.

Speaking of Thunderbolt, there are four USB-C ports on the back for connecting peripherals. There is no HDMI or DisplayPort port here, so be prepared to pony up for adapters if you happen to have output devices that rely on those connections.

Ports on the Studio Display - all USB-C! / © NextPit

However, as we know, beauty isn't everything - and perhaps even ephemeral here. This is because there are two points that really bother me:

For whatever reason, Apple has permanently (!) installed the power cord on the monitor. Unplugging the power cord to possibly transport the monitor in a safer manner or replacing a defective cable? No way! That's exactly what I've always appreciated about the iMac. Of course, once you've set up the monitor, you don't have to carry it around all the time. But it would still have been a sensible option.

The second sticky point is what I already hinted at above. You have to decide directly at the time of purchase of the model that you want to have in the end. What still seems logical for nanotextured glass is something else when it comes to the height-adjustable stand. It is precisely because this additional option is so expensive, quite a few buyers are likely to decide against it and perhaps regret it after a certain time. By then, it is already too late...