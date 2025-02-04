Apple & Samsung Reign Supreme: The Best-Selling Phones of 2024

Last year, many smartphone manufacturers were able to breathe a sigh of relief. In addition to Apple and Samsung, many Chinese manufacturers also rejoiced with their sales. However, the top 10 list is dominated by the two companies. After the difficult years of 2022 and 2023 for the entire smartphone market, the tide turned in 2024. According to market researcher Canalys's report, growth amounted to 7% compared to the previous year. A total of 1.22 billion smartphones shipped in 2024.

Apple and Samsung Remain in 1st and 2nd

Once again, Apple had the largest market share last year, and for the second year in a row to boot. The company shipped 225.9 million iPhones. According to Canalys, the Chinese market posed the greatest challenge. In essence, the company lost ground compared to 2023.

However, this only amounted to 1 percent. The same applies to second place, which Samsung claimed for itself. The South Koreans shipped 222.9 million smartphones overall.

The market share of smartphone manufacturers in 2024. / © Canalys

However, competitors from China are closing in. Xiaomi in third place now commands a market share of 14%; showing a 15% growth. The company was able to grow in the Chinese market in particular. It delivered 168.6 million devices. In the subsequent places are Transsion, Oppo, Vivo, Honor, Lenovo, Huawei, and Realme.

The Most Popular Smartphones in 2024

A look at the most shipped devices worldwide showed how Samsung and Apple share the top 10 spots among themselves. Three iPhones can be found in the first three places: the regular iPhone 15 (review) followed by the 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review).

This also showed just how popular the new Pro and Pro Max models were, even though they were only launched in September 2024. According to Canalys, this was 11% more than the 15 Pro and Pro Max in the corresponding period last year.

The top 10 smartphone models in 2024 and 2023. / © Canalys

The first Samsung model, the Galaxy A15 (review), appears in fourth place. This is followed by the iPhone 16 Pro, 15 Pro and the regular iPhone 16. The South Koreans were able to secure 8th and 9th place with the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). This is also good news for Samsung, as no premium model made it into the top 10 in 2023. The iPhone 13 finished in 10th place, with no sign of Apple's Plus models or the iPhone 14.

Is your phone one of the most popular devices in 2024?