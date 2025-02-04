Hot topics

Apple & Samsung Reign Supreme: The Best-Selling Phones of 2024

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit iPhone 15 Pro Max Side
© nextpit
Holger Eilhard
Holger Eilhard

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português / Français

Last year, many smartphone manufacturers were able to breathe a sigh of relief. In addition to Apple and Samsung, many Chinese manufacturers also rejoiced with their sales. However, the top 10 list is dominated by the two companies. After the difficult years of 2022 and 2023 for the entire smartphone market, the tide turned in 2024. According to market researcher Canalys's report, growth amounted to 7% compared to the previous year. A total of 1.22 billion smartphones shipped in 2024.

Apple and Samsung Remain in 1st and 2nd

Once again, Apple had the largest market share last year, and for the second year in a row to boot. The company shipped 225.9 million iPhones. According to Canalys, the Chinese market posed the greatest challenge. In essence, the company lost ground compared to 2023.

However, this only amounted to 1 percent. The same applies to second place, which Samsung claimed for itself. The South Koreans shipped 222.9 million smartphones overall.

Worldwide smartphone market share in 2024.
The market share of smartphone manufacturers in 2024. / © Canalys

However, competitors from China are closing in. Xiaomi in third place now commands a market share of 14%; showing a 15% growth. The company was able to grow in the Chinese market in particular. It delivered 168.6 million devices. In the subsequent places are Transsion, Oppo, Vivo, Honor, Lenovo, Huawei, and Realme.

The Most Popular Smartphones in 2024

A look at the most shipped devices worldwide showed how Samsung and Apple share the top 10 spots among themselves. Three iPhones can be found in the first three places: the regular iPhone 15 (review) followed by the 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review).

This also showed just how popular the new Pro and Pro Max models were, even though they were only launched in September 2024. According to Canalys, this was 11% more than the 15 Pro and Pro Max in the corresponding period last year.

2023 and 2024's top 10 smartphone models.
The top 10 smartphone models in 2024 and 2023. / © Canalys

The first Samsung model, the Galaxy A15 (review), appears in fourth place. This is followed by the iPhone 16 Pro, 15 Pro and the regular iPhone 16. The South Koreans were able to secure 8th and 9th place with the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy S24 Ultra (review). This is also good news for Samsung, as no premium model made it into the top 10 in 2023. The iPhone 13 finished in 10th place, with no sign of Apple's Plus models or the iPhone 14.

Is your phone one of the most popular devices in 2024?

Source: Canalys

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing