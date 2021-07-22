These are the best iPhone photos taken in 2021

Every year, the IPPAWARDS choose the best iPhone photos of the year. Today is the day: The institution, which is independent of Apple by the way, shows the winners 2021. Despite all the technology, the photographer is more important than the camera here, at least this is what proves the winning picture of this year. It comes from an iPhone 7.

Below you will find the pictures, sorted by category. Clicking on the thumbnails will take you to the full-resolution photo. We won't reveal which of the top three or four photos in each category came in first until the end of the article. You can vote for your personal favorite in the poll directly below the pictures. The link below will take you directly to the resolution, including the location and the iPhone used. But don't cheat ;-)

I'm curious if the NextPit Community has the same photographic opinion as the jury of the iPhone Photography Awards. For my part, I'm really impressed with the images overall - and look forward to your impressions in the comments!

Image source for all images: IPPAWARDS.

Category: Photographer of the Year

Dan Liu Istvan Kerekes Jeff Rayner Sharan Shetty

Photographer of the Year Dan Liu

Istvan Kerekes

Jeff Rayner

Category: Abstract

By Xiao Glenn Homann Matteo Lava

Abstract At Xiao

Glenn Homann

Category: Animals

Elisabeth Burns Laila Bakker Theresa Lee

Animals Elisabeth Burns

Laila Bakker

Category: Architecture

Tao He Yayun Liu Yuexiang Wang

Architecture Tao He

Yayun Liu

Category: Children

Diego Moreno Dong Wei Iakovos Draculis

Children Diego Moreno

Dong Wei

Category: City Life

Lisi Li Anne Ghory-Goodman Liz Huang

City Life Lisi Li

Anne Ghory-Goodman

Category: Environment

Einat Shteckler Glenn Homann Song Han

Environment Einat Shteckler

Glenn Homann

Category: Landscape

Jialin Liu Lizhi Wang Shi Tian Zhang

Landscape Jialin Liu

Lizhi Wang

Category: Lifestyle

Keith Brofsky Mahabub Hossain Khan Valerie Helbich-Poschacher

Lifestyle Keith Brofsky

Mahabub Hossain Khan

Category: Nature

Christian Horgan Marton Tordai Mohan Wang

Nature Christian Horgan

Marton Tordai

Category: Other

Carlotta Consonni Pavlo Kyryliuk Zerry Song

Other Carlotta Consonni

Pavlo Kyryliuk

Category: Panorama

Andre Skagervik Gabriele Rodriquez Matthew Lahtinen

Panorama Andre Skagervik

Gabriele Rodriquez

Category: People

Alessandra Manzotti Christian Horgan Shuo Li

People Alessandra Manzotti

Christian Horgan

Category: Portrait

Juliet Cope Krysten Crabtree Quim Fabregas Elias

Portrait Juliet Cope

Krysten Crabtree

Category: Series

Dina Alfasi Dina Alfasi Dina Alfasi Erin Brooks Erin Brooks Erin Brooks Haibao Tong Haibao Tong Haibao Tong

Series Dina Alfasi

Erin Brooks

Category: Still Life

Hexiang Zhou Kunkun Liu Yi Liao

Still life Hexiang Zhou

Kunkun Liu

Category: Sunset

Claire Droppert Danette Spriggs Enhua Ni

Sunset Claire Droppert

Danette Spriggs

Category: Travel

Dina Alfasi Talib Almarri Tatiana Merzlyakova

Travel Dina Alfasi

Talib Almarri

Resolution: These are the winners

Photographer of the Year

1st place: Istvan Kerekes, "Transylvanian Shepherds" in Targu Mures, Transylvania (iPhone 7).

2nd place: Sharan Shetty, "Bonding" in Yanar Dag, Baku, Azerbaijan (iPhone X).

3rd place: Dan Liu, "A Walk on Mars" in Qinghai, China (iPhone 11 Pro Max).

4th place: Jeff Rayner, "Side-Walking on Air", Los Feliz, Los Angeles, USA (iPhone X).

Category: Abstract

1st place: Glenn Homann, untitled, Queensland, Australia (iPhone 11 Pro).

2nd place: Bei Xiao, "The Last Steam Train", Xinjang, China (iPhone 12 Pro Max).

3rd place: Matteo Lava, "Frozen Lines", Lake St. Moritz, Switzerland (iPhone 7 Plus).

Category: Animals

1st place: Laila Bakker, "Strike a Pose", Nieuwerkerk aan den Ijssel, Netherlands (iPhone X).

2nd place: Elizabeth Burns, untitled, Ojo Sarco, New Mexico (iPhone XS).

3rd place: Theresa Lee, "Hair Raising", Pyrmond, Sydney, Australia (iPhone XR).

Category: Architecture

1st place: Yuexiang Wang, "Candy", Shanghai, China (iPhone 8 Plus).

2nd place: Yayun Liu, untitled, China (iPhone 7 Plus).

3rd place: Tao He, "Taj Mahal in the Mist", Agra, India (iPhone XS Max).

Category: Children

1st place: Dong Wei, untitled, Sichuan, China (iPhone 7 Plus).

2nd place: Iakovos Draculis, untitled, Greece (iPhone 11 Pro).

3rd place: Diago Moreno, "The Watchman", San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico (iPhone 5S).

Category: City Life

1st place: Liz Huang, untitled, Manhattan New York (iPhone X).

2nd place: Lisi Li, "Winter Dawn in a Small Town", Altay, China (iPhone XS Max).

3rd place: Ann Ghory-Goodman, "PR_CTICE S___AL DI_TANCE", Orleans, USA (iPhone 11 Pro).

Category: Environment

1st place: Einat Shteckler, "Clouds", Israel(iPhone 11).

2nd place: Glenn Homann, untitled, Brisbane, Australia (iPhone 11 Pro).

3rd place: Song Han, untitled, China (iPhone 11 Pro Max).

Category: Landscape

1st place: Lizhi Wang, "Flight from Iguazu", Paraná River, Argentina (iPhone XR).

2nd place: Jialin Liu, untitled, unknown location (iPhone 8 Plus).

3rd place: Shi Tian Zhang, untitled, Xinjiang, China (iPhone X).

Category: Lifestyle

1st place: Mahabub Hossain Khan, "The Old Gym", Dhaka, Bangladesh (iPhone XS).

2nd place: Keith Brofsky, "Landscaper Study", Bainbridge Island, USA (iPhone X).

3rd place: Valerie Helbich-Poschacher, "La Vue des Filles", Galle, Sri Lanka (iPhone 8).

Category: Nature

1st place: Christian Horgan, "Pondering the Positives", Perth, Australia (iPhone X).

2nd place: Mohan Wang, untitled, United Kingdom (iPhone 7 Plus).

3rd place: Marton Tordai, untitled, Budapest, Hungary (iPhone 11 Pro Max).

Category: Other

1st place: Zerry Song, "New Clothes for the Pole", Luoyang, China (iPhone 7).

2nd place: Carlotta Consonni, "Isolation", Monza, Italy (iPhone XS).

3rd place: Pavlo Kyryliuk, "Artist's Preview", San Mateo, USA (iPhone X).

Category: Panorama

1st place: Gabriele Rodriquez, "Over the Clouds", Gruppo del Carega, Italy (iPhone XS).

2nd place: Matthew Lahtinen, untitled, Nevada, USA (iPhone 12 Pro Max).

3rd place: Andre Skagervik, "Estádio da Luz", Lisbon, Portugal (iPhone 6).

Category: People

1st place: Christian Horgan, "Black Summer Blue Montaigne", Sydney, Australia (iPhone X).

2nd place: Shuo Li, "When The Giant Arrives", Beijing, China (iPhone 12 Pro Max).

3rd place: Alessandra Manzotti, "Holding On", Siena, Italy (iPhone 8).

Category: Portrait

1st place: Krysten Crabtree, untitled, Ohio, USA (iPhone 12 Pro).

2nd place: Juliet Cope, "The Christmas Trees", Brighton& Hove, United Kingdom (iPhone XS Max).

3rd place: Quim Fabregas, "Reach the Soul", Sare Soukanda, Senegal(iPhone 8).

Category: Series

1st place: Erin Brooks, "Sisterhood, Mermaid, After the Jump", Houston, USA (iPhone 11 Pro).

2nd place: Dina Alfasi, "Sign of the Times, Pandemic Perspective", Haifa, Israel (iPhone 11 Pro & 12 Pro).

3rd place: Haibao Tong, "One's Seaside", Qingdao, China (iPhone 11 Pro).

Category: Still Life

1st place: Kunkun Liu, "Sweet", Shanghai, China (iPhone 11 Pro Max).

2nd place: Hexiang Zhou, "Vibrant", Xianyang, China (iPhone 7 Plus).

3rd place: Yi Liao, "The Ice Cream", Qinghai, China (iPhone 7 Plus).

Category: Sunset

1st place: Claire Droppert, "A Dutch Morning", Kinderdijk, Netherlands (iPhone 11 Pro Max).

2nd place: Enhua Ni, "Dusk", Meknes, Morocco (iPhone 7 Plus).

3rd place: Danette Spriggs, "Sunrise Over Our Pond", Angelton, USA (iPhone 12 Pro Max).

Category: Travel

1st place: Tatiana Merzlyakova, "Magic of Aurora Borealis", Teriberka, Russia (iPhone 12 Pro Max).

2nd place: Dina Alfasi, "Ready for Space Hike", Haifa, Israel (iPhone 12 Pro Max).

3rd place: Talib Almarri, "Heart of Muslims", Mecca, Saudi Arabia (iPhone X).

