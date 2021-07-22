These are the best iPhone photos taken in 2021
Every year, the IPPAWARDS choose the best iPhone photos of the year. Today is the day: The institution, which is independent of Apple by the way, shows the winners 2021. Despite all the technology, the photographer is more important than the camera here, at least this is what proves the winning picture of this year. It comes from an iPhone 7.
Below you will find the pictures, sorted by category. Clicking on the thumbnails will take you to the full-resolution photo. We won't reveal which of the top three or four photos in each category came in first until the end of the article. You can vote for your personal favorite in the poll directly below the pictures. The link below will take you directly to the resolution, including the location and the iPhone used. But don't cheat ;-)
I'm curious if the NextPit Community has the same photographic opinion as the jury of the iPhone Photography Awards. For my part, I'm really impressed with the images overall - and look forward to your impressions in the comments!
Image source for all images: IPPAWARDS.
Category: Photographer of the Year
Category: Abstract
Category: Animals
Category: Architecture
Category: Children
Category: City Life
Category: Environment
Category: Landscape
Category: Lifestyle
Category: Nature
Category: Other
Category: Panorama
Category: People
Category: Portrait
Category: Series
Category: Still Life
Category: Sunset
Category: Travel
Resolution: These are the winners
Photographer of the Year
- 1st place: Istvan Kerekes, "Transylvanian Shepherds" in Targu Mures, Transylvania (iPhone 7).
- 2nd place: Sharan Shetty, "Bonding" in Yanar Dag, Baku, Azerbaijan (iPhone X).
- 3rd place: Dan Liu, "A Walk on Mars" in Qinghai, China (iPhone 11 Pro Max).
- 4th place: Jeff Rayner, "Side-Walking on Air", Los Feliz, Los Angeles, USA (iPhone X).
Category: Abstract
- 1st place: Glenn Homann, untitled, Queensland, Australia (iPhone 11 Pro).
- 2nd place: Bei Xiao, "The Last Steam Train", Xinjang, China (iPhone 12 Pro Max).
- 3rd place: Matteo Lava, "Frozen Lines", Lake St. Moritz, Switzerland (iPhone 7 Plus).
Category: Animals
- 1st place: Laila Bakker, "Strike a Pose", Nieuwerkerk aan den Ijssel, Netherlands (iPhone X).
- 2nd place: Elizabeth Burns, untitled, Ojo Sarco, New Mexico (iPhone XS).
- 3rd place: Theresa Lee, "Hair Raising", Pyrmond, Sydney, Australia (iPhone XR).
Category: Architecture
- 1st place: Yuexiang Wang, "Candy", Shanghai, China (iPhone 8 Plus).
- 2nd place: Yayun Liu, untitled, China (iPhone 7 Plus).
- 3rd place: Tao He, "Taj Mahal in the Mist", Agra, India (iPhone XS Max).
Category: Children
- 1st place: Dong Wei, untitled, Sichuan, China (iPhone 7 Plus).
- 2nd place: Iakovos Draculis, untitled, Greece (iPhone 11 Pro).
- 3rd place: Diago Moreno, "The Watchman", San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico (iPhone 5S).
Category: City Life
- 1st place: Liz Huang, untitled, Manhattan New York (iPhone X).
- 2nd place: Lisi Li, "Winter Dawn in a Small Town", Altay, China (iPhone XS Max).
- 3rd place: Ann Ghory-Goodman, "PR_CTICE S___AL DI_TANCE", Orleans, USA (iPhone 11 Pro).
Category: Environment
- 1st place: Einat Shteckler, "Clouds", Israel(iPhone 11).
- 2nd place: Glenn Homann, untitled, Brisbane, Australia (iPhone 11 Pro).
- 3rd place: Song Han, untitled, China (iPhone 11 Pro Max).
Category: Landscape
- 1st place: Lizhi Wang, "Flight from Iguazu", Paraná River, Argentina (iPhone XR).
- 2nd place: Jialin Liu, untitled, unknown location (iPhone 8 Plus).
- 3rd place: Shi Tian Zhang, untitled, Xinjiang, China (iPhone X).
Category: Lifestyle
- 1st place: Mahabub Hossain Khan, "The Old Gym", Dhaka, Bangladesh (iPhone XS).
- 2nd place: Keith Brofsky, "Landscaper Study", Bainbridge Island, USA (iPhone X).
- 3rd place: Valerie Helbich-Poschacher, "La Vue des Filles", Galle, Sri Lanka (iPhone 8).
Category: Nature
- 1st place: Christian Horgan, "Pondering the Positives", Perth, Australia (iPhone X).
- 2nd place: Mohan Wang, untitled, United Kingdom (iPhone 7 Plus).
- 3rd place: Marton Tordai, untitled, Budapest, Hungary (iPhone 11 Pro Max).
Category: Other
- 1st place: Zerry Song, "New Clothes for the Pole", Luoyang, China (iPhone 7).
- 2nd place: Carlotta Consonni, "Isolation", Monza, Italy (iPhone XS).
- 3rd place: Pavlo Kyryliuk, "Artist's Preview", San Mateo, USA (iPhone X).
Category: Panorama
- 1st place: Gabriele Rodriquez, "Over the Clouds", Gruppo del Carega, Italy (iPhone XS).
- 2nd place: Matthew Lahtinen, untitled, Nevada, USA (iPhone 12 Pro Max).
- 3rd place: Andre Skagervik, "Estádio da Luz", Lisbon, Portugal (iPhone 6).
Category: People
- 1st place: Christian Horgan, "Black Summer Blue Montaigne", Sydney, Australia (iPhone X).
- 2nd place: Shuo Li, "When The Giant Arrives", Beijing, China (iPhone 12 Pro Max).
- 3rd place: Alessandra Manzotti, "Holding On", Siena, Italy (iPhone 8).
Category: Portrait
- 1st place: Krysten Crabtree, untitled, Ohio, USA (iPhone 12 Pro).
- 2nd place: Juliet Cope, "The Christmas Trees", Brighton& Hove, United Kingdom (iPhone XS Max).
- 3rd place: Quim Fabregas, "Reach the Soul", Sare Soukanda, Senegal(iPhone 8).
Category: Series
- 1st place: Erin Brooks, "Sisterhood, Mermaid, After the Jump", Houston, USA (iPhone 11 Pro).
- 2nd place: Dina Alfasi, "Sign of the Times, Pandemic Perspective", Haifa, Israel (iPhone 11 Pro & 12 Pro).
- 3rd place: Haibao Tong, "One's Seaside", Qingdao, China (iPhone 11 Pro).
Category: Still Life
- 1st place: Kunkun Liu, "Sweet", Shanghai, China (iPhone 11 Pro Max).
- 2nd place: Hexiang Zhou, "Vibrant", Xianyang, China (iPhone 7 Plus).
- 3rd place: Yi Liao, "The Ice Cream", Qinghai, China (iPhone 7 Plus).
Category: Sunset
- 1st place: Claire Droppert, "A Dutch Morning", Kinderdijk, Netherlands (iPhone 11 Pro Max).
- 2nd place: Enhua Ni, "Dusk", Meknes, Morocco (iPhone 7 Plus).
- 3rd place: Danette Spriggs, "Sunrise Over Our Pond", Angelton, USA (iPhone 12 Pro Max).
Category: Travel
- 1st place: Tatiana Merzlyakova, "Magic of Aurora Borealis", Teriberka, Russia (iPhone 12 Pro Max).
- 2nd place: Dina Alfasi, "Ready for Space Hike", Haifa, Israel (iPhone 12 Pro Max).
- 3rd place: Talib Almarri, "Heart of Muslims", Mecca, Saudi Arabia (iPhone X).
