Apple Pay continues its steady expansion across the U.S. by adding support for more banks. When it comes to "pay with installment" services, the platform has so far partnered with two major providers: Affirm and Klarna. Now, it appears Apple Pay is set to include a third installment provider, Synchrony. Below is the updated list of banks and installment providers compatible with Apple Pay in the U.S.

Although not yet officially announced, Synchrony was recently spotted on Apple’s latest list of supported financial services, as discovered by Aaron Perris (via MacRumors). However, the name was quickly removed after the outlet published the report, hinting that Apple has yet to formally launch the partnership.

Interestingly, Synchrony and Synchrony Bank remain on the list of supported banks—a detail that dates back to earlier listings. Similarly, Klarna is included in both the banks and installment providers sections. It’s likely that Synchrony will follow suit and be listed as an installment provider once the collaboration officially goes live.

If the partnership materializes, users will gain access to Synchrony alongside Affirm and Klarna for installment payments. Currently, Apple Pay's pay with installment service is available in the U.S. and the U.K., with Klarna and Monzo serving as the primary providers in the latter region.

How Apple's Pay with installment differ from Apple Pay Later

The pay with installments feature differs from Apple’s own "Pay Later" service. It allows users to split their payments into installments based on plans provided by the participating issuer, such as Affirm or Klarna. This is particularly helpful for users who do not have access to traditional credit cards. However, eligibility and approval are determined by the respective service providers.

Supported Banks and Installment Providers for Apple Pay in the U.S.

Apple Pay is compatible with a wide range of financial institutions, including major banks, state banks, and smaller regional banks across the U.S. Below is a list of prominent participants, though it is recommended to check Apple’s website for the complete and most up-to-date information.

Major Banks

Bank of America

Chase

Citi

Capital One

Wells Fargo

U.S. Bank

PNC Bank

TD Bank

American Express

Discover

Installment Providers

Klarna

Affirm

Synchrony (Pending Official Announcement)

Monzo (U.K. only)

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16 Plus

Have you tried using Apple Pay’s pay-with-installments feature? Share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments below!