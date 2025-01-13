Hot topics

Apple Could Add Synchrony to US Pay Installment Providers: Check the List

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Apple Wallet Pay with installment feature
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple Pay continues its steady expansion across the U.S. by adding support for more banks. When it comes to "pay with installment" services, the platform has so far partnered with two major providers: Affirm and Klarna. Now, it appears Apple Pay is set to include a third installment provider, Synchrony. Below is the updated list of banks and installment providers compatible with Apple Pay in the U.S.

Although not yet officially announced, Synchrony was recently spotted on Apple’s latest list of supported financial services, as discovered by Aaron Perris (via MacRumors). However, the name was quickly removed after the outlet published the report, hinting that Apple has yet to formally launch the partnership.

Interestingly, Synchrony and Synchrony Bank remain on the list of supported banks—a detail that dates back to earlier listings. Similarly, Klarna is included in both the banks and installment providers sections. It’s likely that Synchrony will follow suit and be listed as an installment provider once the collaboration officially goes live.

If the partnership materializes, users will gain access to Synchrony alongside Affirm and Klarna for installment payments. Currently, Apple Pay's pay with installment service is available in the U.S. and the U.K., with Klarna and Monzo serving as the primary providers in the latter region.

How Apple's Pay with installment differ from Apple Pay Later

The pay with installments feature differs from Apple’s own "Pay Later" service. It allows users to split their payments into installments based on plans provided by the participating issuer, such as Affirm or Klarna. This is particularly helpful for users who do not have access to traditional credit cards. However, eligibility and approval are determined by the respective service providers.

Supported Banks and Installment Providers for Apple Pay in the U.S.

Apple Pay is compatible with a wide range of financial institutions, including major banks, state banks, and smaller regional banks across the U.S. Below is a list of prominent participants, though it is recommended to check Apple’s website for the complete and most up-to-date information.

Major Banks

  • Bank of America
  • Chase
  • Citi
  • Capital One
  • Wells Fargo
  • U.S. Bank
  • PNC Bank
  • TD Bank
  • American Express
  • Discover

Installment Providers

  • Klarna
  • Affirm
  • Synchrony (Pending Official Announcement)
  • Monzo (U.K. only)

Have you tried using Apple Pay’s pay-with-installments feature? Share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments below!

Via: MacRumors Source: Apple Support

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing