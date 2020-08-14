Apple One: Cupertino's answer to Amazon Prime

Apple is increasingly relying on services, such as Apple TV+ and Apple Music, to grow its business. With a new bundle, it could soon make them more attractive.

As Bloomberg reports, the iPhone manufacturer is currently preparing various bundle offers that will allow users to save money by combining several Apple services.

The offer is currently referred to internally as "Apple One" and could be announced as early as the beginning of October, at the same time as the new iPhones. The aim of such bundles is, among other things, to win new customers – and to bind them to a company in the long term.

According to Bloomberg, there will be different combinations of these bundles. The basic package is said to be a combination of Apple Music and Apple TV+, while more expensive versions will also include Apple Arcade and News+. Further bundles may also include iCloud storage.

Last year Apple launched its streaming service Apple TV+. © Apple (Screenshot: NextPit)

The specific name and the individual bundle offers may still change until the presentation. However, the presentation is planned in combination with iOS 14. The iPhone and iPad will then make suitable suggestions to the user – based on the services the user is already using.

The bundle offer is seen by many observers as a response to Amazon Prime. Here, the online retailer for example combines better delivery conditions when shopping on the site with its streaming service. Apple's bundle has been expected for months. By combining the services, Apple users are said to be able to save between 2 and more than 5 dollars per month, depending on which services they choose.

Apple One: Hardware bundles are also planned

A component of such a bundle could also again be offers consisting of hard- and software. Similar to last year, it is planned that buyers of an Apple TV will be able to use Apple Arcade free of charge for one year. The already known offer gave buyers of new Apple hardware-free access to Apple TV+ for one year.

As Bloomberg further reports, however, there will be no bundle of services and AppleCare or monthly hardware payments for iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Virtual fitness classes for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

In addition to Apple One, the iPhone manufacturer is also planning a further step towards new fitness offers. In the future, the company plans to offer an app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, in which Apple fans can subscribe to virtual fitness classes. According to Bloomberg the codename for this is "Seymour". Comparable offers already exist from Peloton or Nike.