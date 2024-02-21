Apple's First OLED iPad Pro Could Be Crazy Thin

As we head closer to the potential launch date of the OLED iPad Pro which is expected as early as March, more information surfaces and continues to shed light on the new premium Apple iPad tablets . Seemingly, the dimensions of the two iPad Pro (2024) models have allegedly leaked, revealing the drastic thinner build than their predecessors.

New Apple iPad Pro (2024) is significantly thinner

If 9to5Mac's sources are to be believed, the dimensions of the OLED iPad Pro will slightly differ to the current iPad Pro (review) tablets, with the most noticeable change on the thickness. According to the shared details, the upcoming bigger iPad Pro is measured at 281.5×215.5×5.0 mm compared to its older counterpart at 280.6×214.9×6.4 mm.

With that note, it appears the OLED iPad Pro will be taller and wider by a few hairlines, which corroborates to the fact that it is featuring a midge larger display at 13-inch from 12.9-inch. However, the thickness is notably reduced by around 21 percent.

Apple's iPad Pro (2022) features a USB-C port and quad stereo speakers. / © NextPit

As for the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro, it is measured at 249.7×177.5×5.1 mm and appears to be only taller but narrower and also thinner than the existing iPad Pro with dimensions of 247.6×178.5×5.9 mm. Per rumor, the 11-inch OLED model is also said to bring a slightly wider screen so it does indicate the increased height will make up for the added screen estate.

Among the immediate advantages of OLED screens over LCD are having thinner and flexible panels, subsequently resulting in the devices equipped with OLED to get toned down build as well, which is with the case of the upcoming iPad Pro. In addition, OLED should bring more efficient power consumption, punchier colors, and deeper blacks. However, it's unknown if these iPad Pro tablets are getting lighter, too.

Apple iPad Air 12.9-inch dimensions

Apart from the OLED iPad Pro, the publication has also revealed the dimensions of the 12.9-inch iPad Air at 80.6×214.9×6.0 mm. And from the looks of it, the enlarged iPad Air shares dimensions with the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro except on the thickness.

Based on Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple should announce the two OLED iPad Pro models and two iPad Air models sometime between March or April of this year. All new iPads will be equipped with Apple's M3 chipset that first debuted on the MacBook Pro last year.

Do you think these upgrades to the iPad Pro will also make the new slabs pricier? Let us know your thoughts on this.