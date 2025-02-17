Hot topics

Apple Maps May Get a New Feature That Follows You Everywhere

Many users prefer Apple devices due to the company's strong stance on privacy and its careful handling of personal data. Unlike Google and Meta, Apple's approach makes it less likely for user data to be leveraged for advertising. However, in recent years, Apple has begun integrating ads into its free services, such as the News and Stocks apps. Now, according to a new report, Apple Maps could be next in line.

Currently, Apple displays ads in the News and Stocks apps, even for subscribers of Apple One or Apple News+. These ads are personalized based on user’s interests, but Apple restricts their reach only to the respective apps rather than across its entire ecosystem.

More Ads Coming to Apple Services?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly considering introducing search ads in Apple Maps as part of its monetization efforts. This follows an earlier 2022 report by Gurman, which suggested Apple’s software engineering team was already exploring ads for Maps—but the plan never materialized.

Now, Gurman says that Apple is actively revisiting the idea and could move forward with search ads in Maps, though it didn't specify the source except that it's coming within the company.

A Less Intrusive Approach to Ads

While there's no official timeline for the rollout, Apple Maps ads may work similarly to those in Google Maps and Waze, prioritizing promoted businesses within search results rather than using traditional banner ads.

For instance, searches for "nearby cafe" or "fast food" could display sponsored restaurants at the top, while queries like "car repair" might highlight auto services along with the direction to the place. This system may also extend to app promotions, similar to search ads in the App Store.

Unlike pop-up or display ads, these ads would appear within search results, preserving screen space and minimizing disruption to navigation. However, some promoted locations may also be highlighted directly on the map or before you set a destination, making them more visible as users scroll and zoom.

Ads on Apple News and Stocks apps
Apple may extend showing ads to the Apple Maps app, but this could be shown in a search form. / © Apple

If launched, Apple Maps ads could provide businesses a new way to reach millions of iPhone users while keeping Apple's privacy-first approach intact—likely restricting ad tracking to within the app itself.

That said, before you start worrying, these search ads are unlikely to appear anytime soon.

Do you think search ads in Apple Maps would negatively impact the user experience, or do you see them as a practical addition? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Bloomberg

