Hot topics

Apple May Launch a Cheap MacBook 'SE' Laptop in 2024

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
nextpit MacBook Air 15
© nextpit

The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air have always been Apple's premium laptop offerings with most recent models retailing more than a grand. Apparently, the iPhone-maker may be planning to launch a budget or 'SE' MacBook line as early next year and that would rival cheap Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

Affordable Apple MacBook

The information comes from the supply chain chatter as cited by Digitimes. Accordingly, Apple is considering of introducing a low-cost MacBook series by the second half of 2024. The said new MacBook line is differentiated from the standard MacBook Air and Pro by incorporating different materials to lower the price.

For instance, Apple would use a metal chassis in a familiar MacBook design, but it may cut costs by combining it with lower grade of components like a smaller trackpad and display panel with reduced resolution and brightness. However, the MacBook line may still benefit from the custom Apple chipsets, such as the M2 that powers the 2023 MacBook Air (review) or even the older M1.

MacBook Air M2
The MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

A rebranded and older model of a MacBook Air might also be logical and possible. Apple could just add a few touches to the device and ultimately launch it as another product.

What will be the name of Apple's cheap MacBook

There is no detail on how could the Cupertino tech company will name this unannounced MacBook series. Perhaps, it could pull a page from the iPhone SE (review) and may aptly name its cheap laptop as MacBook SE. But apart from the possible existence of Apple's cheap laptops, these details are still speculation and have not yet confirmed.

At the same time, it remains unknown how much the budget MacBook is going to be priced. But Apple may target the market of Chromebooks, which are usually popular among students and in the education segment and averages around $500.

Do you think it is ripe for Apple to offer a more affordable MacBook laptop? What features and specs are you willing to be dropped? Tell us in the comments.

Via: MacRumors Source: DigiTimes

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing