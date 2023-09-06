Apple May Launch a Cheap MacBook 'SE' Laptop in 2024

The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air have always been Apple's premium laptop offerings with most recent models retailing more than a grand. Apparently, the iPhone-maker may be planning to launch a budget or 'SE' MacBook line as early next year and that would rival cheap Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

Affordable Apple MacBook

The information comes from the supply chain chatter as cited by Digitimes. Accordingly, Apple is considering of introducing a low-cost MacBook series by the second half of 2024. The said new MacBook line is differentiated from the standard MacBook Air and Pro by incorporating different materials to lower the price.

For instance, Apple would use a metal chassis in a familiar MacBook design, but it may cut costs by combining it with lower grade of components like a smaller trackpad and display panel with reduced resolution and brightness. However, the MacBook line may still benefit from the custom Apple chipsets, such as the M2 that powers the 2023 MacBook Air (review) or even the older M1.

The MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

A rebranded and older model of a MacBook Air might also be logical and possible. Apple could just add a few touches to the device and ultimately launch it as another product.

What will be the name of Apple's cheap MacBook

There is no detail on how could the Cupertino tech company will name this unannounced MacBook series. Perhaps, it could pull a page from the iPhone SE (review) and may aptly name its cheap laptop as MacBook SE. But apart from the possible existence of Apple's cheap laptops, these details are still speculation and have not yet confirmed.

At the same time, it remains unknown how much the budget MacBook is going to be priced. But Apple may target the market of Chromebooks, which are usually popular among students and in the education segment and averages around $500.

Do you think it is ripe for Apple to offer a more affordable MacBook laptop? What features and specs are you willing to be dropped? Tell us in the comments.