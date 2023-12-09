Apple's MacBook Air M3 is Rumored to Go Official in March 2024

So far in 2023, Apple has given its MacBook Pro line two refreshes, and with every update based on the chipset cycle of M2 and M3 . However, it notably left the MacBook Air stagnant with a single chip update to M2. Fortunately, we don't need to wait longer to see an M3 version of it. A fresh report sheds light on when could Apple launch the MacBook Air M3.

Apple MacBook Air M3 release date

In the report of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the leaker expects the updated MacBook Air models will go official in March next year. The lineup will be composed of 13-inch and 15-inch variants, which are similar options to the current MacBook Air M2 (review). And this time, both should debut together.

Gurman didn't specify whether this launch will be followed by an immediate availability or release of the new Apple MacBook computers. However, given the company's recent strategies, it is likely that Apple will commence pre-orders right after the event followed by the arrival of the first shipments after a week or so.

Will the MacBook Air M3 bring major hardware changes?

Beyond the new M3 chipset, not much is known about the new MacBook Air M3. This is for the reason that Apple already overhauled the current MacBook Air series by slimming the bezels and introducing a notch on the 13-inch and 15-inch models.

Apple may keep a lone chipset choice with a base M3 instead of offering a more powerful M3 Pro or M3 Max similar to the MacBook Pro. But in terms of improvements, the M3 was built on a 3 nm process similar to the higher-end chipset variants and allows Apple to squeeze in more transistors. Furthermore, the chip is also more efficient and faster compared to previous silicons.

Apple's M3 chip CPU performance compared to M2 and M1 / © Apple

As for a direct comparison, the M3 with an octa-core CPU and 10-core GPU delivers up to 35 percent faster processing and 65 percent better graphics than the Apple M1, which is according to Apple. However, when compared to the more recent M2, the increase is somewhat modest with around 20 percent in CPU and 15 percent in GPU based on average benchmark scores.

Although there are no big hardware changes expected, Apple could focus on the software section by shipping the new MacBook Air M3 with a major macOS update. The firmware is said to be labeled macOS version 14.3 and builds to macOS Sonoma which introduced vital enhancements to productivity.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air 15 M2

What else do you wish to see from the upcoming MacBook Air aside from a faster M3 chipset? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.