Hot topics

Apple's MacBook Air M2 is Back to Its Cheapest Price at $949

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit MacBook Air 15
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

With most people already back in schools and offices after the holidays, some might be looking to bolster their productivity right at the start of the year by upgrading their computer setup. Fortunately, Apple's latest MacBook Air M2 13-inch model is currently on sale for a whopping $949 on B&H Photo Video, which is down $150 (14 percent) from $1099.

Keep in mind, this is only for the 8 GB + 256 GB configuration. But what's even greater with this deal is that you can choose from all colors launched with the MacBook Air M2, including our favorite Midnight.

Why the Apple MacBook Air M2 is a great productivity laptop you should consider

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 first came on the scene even before the 15-inch we've reviewed. However, it doesn't mean that the latter is a better pick overall. As a matter of fact, almost all features and specs are mirrored in the bigger MacBook version except for the size of the display and trackpad. And now that the 13-inch is cheaper, it's become a more recommendable purchase eventually.

The same custom Apple M2 chipset powers both versions. In our testing, the performance on the laptop is always more than adequate to handle multitasking with several web pages tabs opened and some editing programs running in the background at the same time. It can also stream 4K and 8K videos smoothly, which you can enjoy on the bright and sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen.

MacBook Air M2
The MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

Despite the smaller chassis, the battery life on the 13-inch is comparable to the bigger model. The juice is rated to last 18 hours in video playback, but with balanced and moderate usage, this can be stretched for up to 2 days. Charging is also more convenient than before, thanks to the MagSafe interface.

Similar to pricier MacBook Pro laptops, the typing experience on the MacBook Air M2 is phenomenal with sufficient travel keys. This is complemented by a large and responsive Force Touch-enabled trackpad. You can also find a Touch ID for easy access and a pair of Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 compatibility.

Do you think the MacBook Air M2 is a great deal at the current rate? We're eager to hear your opinion. Likewise, shoot us with your suggestions if you'd like to see more Apple deals in the future.

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Rating
Rating: Samsung Galaxy S23
Rating: Apple iPhone 15
Rating: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Rating: Nothing Phone (2)
Rating: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Rating: Google Pixel 7a
Offer

 

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing