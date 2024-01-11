Apple's MacBook Air M2 is Back to Its Cheapest Price at $949

With most people already back in schools and offices after the holidays, some might be looking to bolster their productivity right at the start of the year by upgrading their computer setup. Fortunately, Apple's latest MacBook Air M2 13-inch model is currently on sale for a whopping $949 on B&H Photo Video, which is down $150 (14 percent) from $1099.

Keep in mind, this is only for the 8 GB + 256 GB configuration. But what's even greater with this deal is that you can choose from all colors launched with the MacBook Air M2, including our favorite Midnight.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air 2022 Save $150 on the latest Apple MacBook Air M2 from B&H Photo Video.

Why the Apple MacBook Air M2 is a great productivity laptop you should consider

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 first came on the scene even before the 15-inch we've reviewed. However, it doesn't mean that the latter is a better pick overall. As a matter of fact, almost all features and specs are mirrored in the bigger MacBook version except for the size of the display and trackpad. And now that the 13-inch is cheaper, it's become a more recommendable purchase eventually.

Also read: The best features on macOS Sonoma

The same custom Apple M2 chipset powers both versions. In our testing, the performance on the laptop is always more than adequate to handle multitasking with several web pages tabs opened and some editing programs running in the background at the same time. It can also stream 4K and 8K videos smoothly, which you can enjoy on the bright and sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen.

The MacBook Air M2 15'' with a large trackpad and wide edges. / © nextpit

Despite the smaller chassis, the battery life on the 13-inch is comparable to the bigger model. The juice is rated to last 18 hours in video playback, but with balanced and moderate usage, this can be stretched for up to 2 days. Charging is also more convenient than before, thanks to the MagSafe interface.

Similar to pricier MacBook Pro laptops, the typing experience on the MacBook Air M2 is phenomenal with sufficient travel keys. This is complemented by a large and responsive Force Touch-enabled trackpad. You can also find a Touch ID for easy access and a pair of Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 compatibility.

Do you think the MacBook Air M2 is a great deal at the current rate? We're eager to hear your opinion. Likewise, shoot us with your suggestions if you'd like to see more Apple deals in the future.