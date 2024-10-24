Hot topics

The M4 Mac is Coming: Why Now Might Not Be the Best Time to Buy a MacBook

MacBook Air nextpit Test 16
Following the surprise unveiling of the iPad Mini 7 last week, it appears Apple isn't done with the introductuon of new devices. New speculation suggests the company will soon refresh its Mac and MacBook lineups with the M4 SoC.

In a recent social media post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated his earlier report that Apple will launch the new M4 Mac and M4 MacBook Pro this fall, now emphasizing that the launch is happening "very soon." Gurman added that there will be online videos showcasing the new Mac devices and hands-on sessions for select media members. Apple could also open pre-orders on the same day as the unveiling.

The Magsafe port can be a lifesaver.
The Magsafe port on the MacBook Pro can save your sinfully expensive notebook. Imagine accidentally dropping this $6,900 beast on the floor. / © nextpit

While Gurman didn't specify a date, he mentioned that Apple has begun inviting select media members to an undisclosed event on Wednesday, October 30, in Los Angeles. This date is most likely when Apple will announce the new Mac computers, similar to last year's 'Scary Fast' MacBook event that kicked off on October 30. At the same time, we might even see more invitations sent out this week.

Which M4 Mac Devices Could Be Launched Next Week?

It is widely expected the announcement will be headlined by the 2024 MacBook Pro models, powered by the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max, chipsets. A leaked video suggests these upcoming Mac machines will remain largely unchanged from the M3 MacBook Pro (review), except for the 14-inch variant adding an extra USB-C port.

In addition to the M4 MacBook Pro, an overhauled M4 Mac Mini desktop is also anticipated. The redesigned Mini is expected to feature a more compact chassis with a built-in power supply and repositioned USB-C Thunderbolt ports in front while phasing out USB-A ports.

A new M4 iMac is also on the horizon, but it could remain largely the same apart from the new chip. Additionally, a new wave of Magic accessories, including a mouse and keyboard, is reportedly in the pipeline.

Have you been waiting to buy or upgrade to one of these Apple M4 Macs? Share your plans in the comments.

 

Via: 9to5Mac Source: Mark Gurman on X, Mark Gurman on X (2)

