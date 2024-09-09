Apple has just launched the AirPods 4, its new wireless earphones. Apple offers two versions, with or without active noise reduction. And the AirPods are said to have an entirely new acoustic architecture. The manufacturer has also slightly refreshed its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max ranges, but without launching any new models.

The new AirPods 4 use the same open-ear format as the AirPods 3. In other words, they are not earphones like the AirPods Pro 2 (test). This shape stays in the middle of the ear and doesn't go into the ear canal. Good news for those who don't like in-ear headphones.

Apple AirPods 4 technical specifications. / © Apple

From the outside, not much has changed in terms of design. They're a little more compact, closer to the design of the AirPods Pro 2. The new AirPods' recharging case finally switches to USB-C. This case also incorporates a microphone for audible alerts when you're using Find My Device. It also accepts—and finally—wireless recharging.

AirPods 4 with or without ANC

But it's on the inside that Apple promises to have made the most changes. Apple has implemented its H2 chip. This newer, more powerful chip enables the AirPods 4 to offer better sound processing. But it also enables Apple to integrate new functionalities into AirPods 4.

When you invoke Siri, the AirPods can detect whether you nod or shake your head. So you can give Siri a yes or no answer without having to speak to her (a dream for introverts like me).

The Apple AirPods 4 case has a USB-C port and supports wireless and MagSafe charging. / © Apple

Speaking of active noise reduction, the AirPods 4 come in two versions. The first, and less expensive, has no ANC, and the other, more expensive, offers this feature.

AirPods 4 without ANC cost $129 and AirPods 4 with ANC cost $179.

No AirPods Max 2 or AirPods Pro 3

Hold on to your hats. Apple has launched new colors for the AirPods Max (review). And not one, not two, not even three, but five new colors. I like the pastel tones of the orange version, nonetheless.

But we'll have to wait a little longer before Apple launches a new version of its excellent Bluetooth headset with active noise reduction, released in 2020.

The new colors of the Apple AirPods Max Bluetooth headset. / © Apple

A slightly more interesting announcement is the addition of a new feature for the AirPods Pro 2. And strangely enough, AirPods 4 doesn't benefit from it. It's called “hearing protection”. It's a function distinct from active noise reduction, which does much the same thing by adaptively reducing ambient noise.

No new AirPods Pro 2, but additional features for the Apple AirPods Pro 2. / © Apple

And this feature should also enable you to carry out hearing tests. In the dedicated application (or sub-menu), you'll then be able to consult the evolution of your hearing.

Personally, I think it's great that Apple is implementing new features on such old headphone models. We don't talk enough about upgrade policies for audio products.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 hearing protection function. / © Apple

What do you think of Apple's new AirPods 4? Which version would you choose, with or without active noise reduction?