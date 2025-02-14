The rumor mill has been buzzing for weeks about the possible arrival of the iPhone SE 4 . Speculation suggested that Apple might unveil its budget-friendly iPhone this week, but as the days pass with no announcement, anticipation is shifting to next week. Now, an official clue has emerged—Apple has teased an upcoming event set for February 19.

Reports of Apple launching the fourth-generation iPhone SE have been circulating since last year, but the device has yet to materialize. Earlier this year, credible sources hinted at a first-quarter release, with prolific Apple insider Mark Gurman initially predicting a launch this week. However, he has since revised his forecast for next week, which aligns with Apple's latest teaser.

Apple’s February 19 Launch: A New iPhone Incoming?

Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased an upcoming announcement on Wednesday, February 19, with a post on X (formerly Twitter) tagged "Apple Launch." Alongside the teaser, he wrote: "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family."

The post includes a short animated clip of a metallic, gleaming Apple logo encircled by a faint halo. While Apple remains tight-lipped about the details, the teaser has fueled speculation about what’s coming.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

Given the ongoing buzz around the next-gen iPhone SE, it seems likely that Tim Cook is hinting at the iPhone SE 4—possibly launching under a new moniker, such as iPhone 16E. Gurman’s updated prediction further strengthens the idea that a new iPhone will be part of Apple’s announcement.

What to Expect from the iPhone SE 4

Leaked renders suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a complete design overhaul, moving away from the aging look of the third-gen iPhone SE (review). The new model is expected to adopt a notched display and a flatter chassis, reminiscent of the classic iPhone 4.

Rumors also suggest the following key upgrades in the iPhone SE 4:

A18 chipset with 8GB RAM, enabling Apple Intelligence features

48 MP rear camera for improved photography

Potentially higher pricing than its predecessor due to upgraded hardware

New iPads and MacBooks on the Way?

While the iPhone SE 4 is the most anticipated device, reports indicate that Apple might also unveil new iPads and MacBooks. Notably, there have been signs of dwindling iPad stock at retail stores, hinting at an upcoming refresh for the standard iPad lineup.

Additionally, there are rumors that Apple might debut the M3 iPad Air and even an M4 MacBook Air—check the M3 MBA review here—alongside the new iPhone SE.

Interestingly, the ringed Apple logo in the teaser also bears a resemblance to the AirTag, raising speculation that Apple could finally introduce the long-overdue AirTag 2. But at this point—who really knows?

So far, Apple has not sent out event invitations, which suggests that this announcement could come via a press release rather than a full-fledged keynote. However, with less than a week to go, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Do you think the iPhone SE 4 is finally arriving? Are you excited about the possibility of new iPads or MacBooks? Share your thoughts in the comments!