OLED iPad Pro and MacBook Air M3 Reveal This Week?

The OLED iPad Pro series is long overdue for a refresh from Apple . While it was first expected the new iPad Pro tablets would be announced at the end of March or by April, it appears their launch could be earlier. A new rumor speculated Apple will unveil the “new products” this week.

No Apple launch event for the 2024 iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air M3

That's according to MacRumors albeit without specifying which products these are. It is believed these will include the new OLED iPad Pro in 11- and 13-inch sizes, as well as the new iPad Air which should be available in a new 12.9-inch option, and the MacBook Air M3.

Furthermore, a new catalog of official iPad accessories is expected to be announced, which should introduce new Magic keyboards and cases. A newer Apple Pencil that is different from the muted USB-C Pencil version might also be unveiled.

Hot on the heels of this is a related report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The journalist didn't divulge the timing of the launch, but he provided clues that the product announcements would arrive via press releases. This means the iPhone manufacturer won't host any traditional keynote or event and focus instead on promotional materials that will be released simultaneously.

At the same time, it would be no surprise if these announcements were followed by immediately opening pre-orders and availability of the new iPad tablets and MacBook Air.

Apple M3 to power the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air

The biggest addition to the 2024 iPad Pro and MacBook Air is the new Apple M3 SoC that first debuted on the MacBook Pro at the end of last year. For the iPad Pro, this will be the first time the premium tablets will make the switch to an OLED screen, which should deliver punchier colors, deeper blacks, and better contrast than the iPad Pro M2 (review). The new panel could also result in a thinner and lighter build for these iPads.

Apple's iPad Air M3 12.9-inch model render show similarities to the iPad Air (2022) / © 91Mobiles

As for the iPad Air, there is a new 12.9-inch option added to the current 10.9-inch iPad Air M1 (review). While the two iPad Air models are likely to be powered by an M3 chip, it is possible Apple will distinguish them by enlisting an M2 chip instead.

There won't be significant changes to the MacBook Air apart from the new processor. Similar to the MacBook Pro M3 (review), Apple may rely on the improved CPU and GPU performance the M3 is set to deliver in addition to a longer battery life for these sleek machines.

Which of Apple's upcoming lineup you are looking forward to? Do you think the OLED iPad Pro will be a whole lot more expensive because of its beefier specifications? We'd like to hear your answers.