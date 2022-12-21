Back to the drawing board: Apple plans to scrap the iPhone SE 4

Apple is now considering postponing the unannounced iPhone SE 4 until 2024 based on the latest report. What is even more surprising is that the Cupertino giant could entirely scrap the entry-level iPhone preventing it from seeing the light of day.

The 4th gen iPhone SE is supposed to be announced next year. But analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple's low-cost iPhone lineup could face a bleak picture ahead. According to him, Apple has laid two possible scenarios for the iPhone SE's development, which involve delaying and cancelling the next model.

Why is Apple cancelling the iPhone SE

The first and perhaps the most logical is postponing the launch of the iPhone SE 4 until 2024. He adds that the poor sales of Apple's cheaper iPhone models like the iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 14 Plus are the main factors for this move. Extending it to a two-year hardware cycle could allow Apple to better gauge the market in 2023 as economists expect a global economic recession.

Cancelling the iPhone SE is Apple's other card. While this is the least plausible option, it mentions a price shakeup for the iPhone SE brought by new components such as the inclusion of on all-screen display could significantly affect Apple's strategy.

Conflicting iPhone pricing

For instance, a higher price for the iPhone SE 4 may not play well given the brand-new iPhone 12 sits around $599. Alternatively, last year's iPhone 13 Mini currently sits around $689 and offers better cameras and a faster chipset. But these prices could further fall by the time Apple's next iPhone SE is announced, thus it won't be beneficial after all.

As regards the upcoming entry-level iPhone, it was previously reported that it will share the design with the XR by accommodating a notch display and ditching the classic square screen. Furthermore, Apple is still mulling on which to pick between an OLED and an LCD screen. They are also unsure if to opt for a smaller 6.1-inch or a bigger 6.4-inch display.

Do you think it is a better choice for Apple to cancel the iPhone SE 4? We'd like to hear your comment on this.