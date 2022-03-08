iPhone SE 2022 unveiled: the most affordable flagship in the world

Apple has unveiled the new iPhone SE 2022 - in the same, tried-and-tested mini format with a home button, 4.7-inch display, and now powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor. Here you can find prices, technical specifications, and more!

TL;DR

iPhone SE 2022 comes again with the mechanical home button and Touch ID.

Also on board: 2021's Apple A15 Bionic SoC and 5G support.

The new iPhone SE (2022) is 30 dollars more expensive than its predecessor.

Prices and market launch of the iPhone SE (2022)

The new iPhone SE 2022 will be available for pre-order starting this Friday (11). The recommended retail price is $429 in the US. Compared to the predecessor, the new iPhone SE 3 is thus 30 dollars more expensive than the 2020 model.

The availability of the new iPhone SE 3 (2022) starts on March 18. The small Apple smartphone will be available in black, white, and red.

The new iPhone SE 2022 is available in three different colors / © Apple.

Display & case: everything the same?

The display of the iPhone SE 3 is again 4.7 inches in 2022. The screen is thus significantly smaller than in the iPhone 13 Mini. However, since the new iPhone SE will once again have a home button including Touch ID, the dimensions will probably be similar in size.

The iPhone SE will again feature a "Retina HD Display" in 2022. That means an LCD/LED panel with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels. The screen and back of the smartphone are protected by the same glass that is used on the back of the new iPhone 13 series. Furthermore, the new iPhone SE is protected against water and dust according to IP67.

Camera & SoC: (almost) on iPhone 13 level?

The iPhone SE will once again come with a single camera in 2022 - and thus might be the only smartphone to be launched with only a single camera in 2022. It is probably the same 12-megapixel main camera as in the iPhone 13. Onboard are the camera features of the current iPhone 13 series including Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. Apple did not give any details about the selfie camera during the press conference.

The SoC is an announcement to the competition: The iPhone SE 2022 again features the SoC from the "big" iPhones: the Apple A15 Bionic. This means that the small iPhone will definitely offer enough power for years to come - and you will probably only have to do without a few new features in future iOS updates.

Together with the new SoC, 5G will also be included in the new iPhone SE - and of course the latest iOS 15 operating system. In addition, the battery life of the iPhone SE 2022 should also benefit from the efficiency of the current SoC.

What do you think about the new iPhone SE 2022? Did you expect a new design? Or does the "smallest" iPhone exactly meet your expectations? I'm looking forward to your opinion in the comments!