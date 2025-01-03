Hot topics

iPhone 16E: Apple Might Rebrand its New iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE 4 design picture based on rumor
Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE has been rumored for quite some time. The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature the most significant overhaul in the history of the SE lineup. Beyond hardware improvements, a notable change could lie in its naming convention, aligned with its transformative updates.

A New Name for a New Era?

According to leaker Majin Bu on X, citing an unnamed source, the fourth-generation iPhone SE may be called the "iPhone 16E," with emphasis on the capital "E." This would echo the uppercase "SE" suffix used in the previous three iPhone SE models. However, it contrasts with the lowercase style seen in the "iPhone 5s," which served as the spiritual predecessor to the SE line.

Whether or not the report proves credible, a shift in the naming convention seems plausible. The next iPhone SE is rumored to merge design elements from the iPhone 14 (review) with the current iPhone 16 (review) model. Adopting a name like "iPhone 16E" would align the device more closely with Apple's iPhone 16 range, signaling a fresh direction.

What to Expect from the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E)

Leaked details suggest the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, complete with a notch to house the Face ID and front-facing camera. While larger than the current iPhone SE, it will likely still qualify as a semi-compact option for users seeking a smaller handset.

Notable design changes include the addition of an Action Button, a feature expected across the iPhone 16 series. However, it’s unlikely to inherit the advanced camera controls exclusive to Pro models. Behind, the device may sport a single-camera setup housed in an elliptical module. It’s rumored to launch in two color options: black and white.

Alleged Apple iPhone 16E or SE 4 case render
Alleged case render of the upcoming Apple iPhone 16E that shows an action button. / © X/u/MajinBuOfficial

Under the hood, the next-generation iPhone SE is anticipated to feature Apple’s A17 chip, paired with at least 8 GB of RAM. This hardware would support AI-driven features powered by Apple Intelligence. In addition, the device may debut with Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, marking a significant milestone for the company.

With its redesigned body and faster internals, the iPhone SE 4 could see a price increase compared to its predecessor, which launched at $429. Rumors suggest the new model could start around $500 or higher.

Right now, there’s no official timeline for the iPhone SE 4—or iPhone 16E's—launch. However, reports indicate it could arrive in the first half of 2025. For context, the iPhone SE 3 debuted in March 2022, so we're close to hitting the third anniversary of the handset.

What do you think? Will these rumored upgrades justify the potential price hike for the iPhone 16E? Let us know your thoughts!

Via: MacRumors Source: MajinBu Official on X, Fixed Focus Digial on Weibo

