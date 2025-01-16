We've been hearing about the upcoming iPhone SE 4, also rumored to be called the iPhone 16E , for a while now but we've only seen some unofficial CAD renders. Now, purported photos of the next budget iPhone have seemingly been shared online, possibly depicting how the handset would look like in real life.

Closest Look Yet at the iPhone SE 4?

Prolific Apple leaker Sonny Dickson shared two images on X (formerly Twitter), revealing alleged iPhone SE 4 dummy units in black and white colorways.

The first image highlights the back of the dummies, featuring a single-lens camera module paired with an LED flash. Interestingly, the camera appears slightly raised rather than flush with the panel and is noticeably larger.

The second image showcases the left side of the device, revealing a flat frame design reminiscent of the iPhone 14. This reinforces earlier reports that the upcoming iPhone SE will share the iPhone 14's chassis. Visible details include the placement of the dedicated mute switch, volume rocker, and SIM slot. However, contrary to some rumors, the dummy unit does not feature an action button similar to the iPhone 16 (review).

Alleged iPhone SE 4 or 16E dummies show some resemblance to the iPhone 14. / © X/u/SonnyDickson

Fans of Apple’s older designs may notice the resemblance to the iPhone 4, with its flat sides and minimalist back panel. That said, since these are dummy units, the final product could differ slightly.

While the front of the device isn’t shown, earlier CAD renders suggest the iPhone SE 4 will adopt a notched display, replacing the thick top bezel and chin seen on the current iPhone SE (review). Reports also indicate the phone will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, similar to the iPhone 14.

Another key update could be the transition from the Lightning port to USB-C, aligning with Apple’s latest charging standard. Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to pack improved specs, such as a larger 48 MP rear camera sensor and the new A18 chip. The latter is expected to power Apple Intelligence and a suite of AI-driven features.

When Will the iPhone SE 4 Be Released?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could launch the iPhone SE 4 around spring 2025, likely in March or April. Meanwhile, leaker Majin Bu has hinted that Apple might use the "iPhone 16E" branding instead of "iPhone SE 4."

What’s your first impression of the iPhone SE 4 dummy units? Do you prefer the simpler, retro-inspired look, or are you hoping for a more modern twist? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!