Pink is in, Blue is out! Rose iPhone 16 Pro Rumored

Apart from having new features, Apple has always introduced its new iPhones each year with new finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro (review) arrived in blue and natural shades while this year's iPhone 16 Pro will continue that tradition with alleged rose or pink shades as the color of choice, making it a first for the Pro range.

More pink and deeper black Apple iPhone 16 Pro colors

According to a Weibo user who also accurately predicted the iPhone 14 Pro's deep purple, the iPhone 16 Pro and perhaps even the Pro Max, will launch in new rose and space black colors. It added that both options will replace the blue and natural colors from the existing iPhone 15 Pro. Based on this, the two rumored colors will be joined by white and gray.

It has even been depicted how the new colors will look. The rose shade appears to feature hues of gold as opposed to a pinkish one. Meanwhile, it shows that the space black will feature deeper blacks comparable to the M3 MacBook Pro (review), moving away from the current black titanium color with graphite hues.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro may arrive in a new shade of rose that is closer to gold and space black colors. / © Weibo/u/6315816381

It would also be surprising if the same pans out for the space black considering the paint job challenge attributed to using titanium, the material which the new iPhones' frame will most likely be made of. It's also not the first time the iPhone will receive this shade of black as the iPhone 14 Pro was launched in space black as well, albeit in a stainless-steel frame and matte back glass.

There's no word which colors will be offered with the standard iPhone 16 models, though. With the generous number of colors to choose from for the iPhone 15, it is possible we will see more interesting finishes this year.

Overall, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is shaping up to be a modest update to the iPhone 15 Pro, albeit adding a new “Capture” button. Displays of both Pro handsets are said to be slightly wider as well. This may also mean larger battery capacities within alongside having the new A18 Pro with on-device generative AI capabilities powering them.

Which hues do you suggest Apple should offer with the iPhone 16? Let us hear your answers below.