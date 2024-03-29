Hot topics

Pink is in, Blue is out! Rose iPhone 16 Pro Rumored

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apart from having new features, Apple has always introduced its new iPhones each year with new finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro (review) arrived in blue and natural shades while this year's iPhone 16 Pro will continue that tradition with alleged rose or pink shades as the color of choice, making it a first for the Pro range.

More pink and deeper black Apple iPhone 16 Pro colors

According to a Weibo user who also accurately predicted the iPhone 14 Pro's deep purple, the iPhone 16 Pro and perhaps even the Pro Max, will launch in new rose and space black colors. It added that both options will replace the blue and natural colors from the existing iPhone 15 Pro. Based on this, the two rumored colors will be joined by white and gray.

It has even been depicted how the new colors will look. The rose shade appears to feature hues of gold as opposed to a pinkish one. Meanwhile, it shows that the space black will feature deeper blacks comparable to the M3 MacBook Pro (review), moving away from the current black titanium color with graphite hues.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro's alleged colorways in 2024
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro may arrive in a new shade of rose that is closer to gold and space black colors. / © Weibo/u/6315816381

It would also be surprising if the same pans out for the space black considering the paint job challenge attributed to using titanium, the material which the new iPhones' frame will most likely be made of. It's also not the first time the iPhone will receive this shade of black as the iPhone 14 Pro was launched in space black as well, albeit in a stainless-steel frame and matte back glass.

There's no word which colors will be offered with the standard iPhone 16 models, though. With the generous number of colors to choose from for the iPhone 15, it is possible we will see more interesting finishes this year.

Overall, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is shaping up to be a modest update to the iPhone 15 Pro, albeit adding a new “Capture” button. Displays of both Pro handsets are said to be slightly wider as well. This may also mean larger battery capacities within alongside having the new A18 Pro with on-device generative AI capabilities powering them.

Which hues do you suggest Apple should offer with the iPhone 16? Let us hear your answers below.

Via: Shrimp Apple Pro on X Source: Weibo

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $400 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing