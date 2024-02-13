iPhone 16 Pro Max May Beat the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Battery Life

iPhones have mostly featured improved battery with every generation despite in minimal level. This was true with the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) that brought a slightly bumped up cell capacity compared to its predecessor. Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max is being rumored to even ship with a larger battery capacity and that may result in the longest endurance in an iPhone .

Over on a Korean platform Naver, reported by MacRumors, frequent leaker yeux1122 has seemingly highlighted the major changes on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While most of the details were already mentioned in third-party rumors such as the addition of a new “Capture” button, there appears to be fresh entries that relate to the battery of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple's iPhone with the longest battery life

According to the source, the Pro duo is described to feature larger batteries than the iPhone 15 Pro (review) duo. It was added that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is particularly gaining the most in size and efficiency which are touted to translate into the “highest actual battery rating” for the handset.

There are no tangible numbers to support this, like how much the overall battery life rating Apple will give to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. But it's safe to assume that this could be a modest increase from the existing iPhone 15 Pro Max which has a 29-hour rating according to Apple.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro display, size, weight comparison / © nextpit

The claim on iPhone 16 Pro Max's better battery life is given weight by another leaker named Majin Bu Official on X (formerly Twitter). It was alleged by the account that the upcoming Pro Max will feature a 5 percent larger battery size at 4676 mAh compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 4422mAh. Although with a small increase, a more efficient chip and optimized software on the unit could also help squeeze out more juice eventually.

Other Apple iPhone 16 Pro (Max) specifications

Apart from the battery, the Korean leaker also given other information about the iPhone 16 Pro that is believed to debut with on-device AI capabilities. In addition, it was tipped that both models would feature wider displays at 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch for the smaller Pro and bigger Pro Max, respectively. However, it is seen that bezels on two may still be thicker compared to the Samsung Galaxy S24 (review).

Interestingly, there was again mentioned of a possible naming change for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which may carry the iPhone 16 Ultra model name. At this point, it makes sense if Apple is adopting the Ultra moniker given the more distinguishable features over the smaller Pro.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

What are your thoughts on Apple labelling the iPhone 16 Pro Max as iPhone 16 Ultra? Has the Cupertino tech giant drained out of ideas to make its iPhone more interesting? We like to hear your opinion.