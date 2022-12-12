iPhone 15 Ultra may launch with an "Ultra" price tag

Despite the sizeable rise in costs of components, Apple has kept the pricing of this year's iPhone unchanged. Apparently, that is looking to be a different matter in 2023 as the iPhone 15 Ultra could bring a big price shake-up along the way.

While it's a bit early to talk about anything related to the iPhone 15, worthwhile information has now surfaced alleging Apple's new strategy that could be well applied particularly on the most expensive model. And which is now expected to arrive as the first iPhone Ultra following the introduction of the Watch Ultra earlier.

How much will the iPhone 15 (Ultra) cost

Apart from the device's premium features such as titanium chassis and periscopic camera, Apple is said to eventually match it with a crazy price tag of $1299 according to known leaker LeaksApplePro. In comparison, that's a $200 difference to the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max which retails between $1099 to $1599.

At the same time, it could also be way higher in other regions when talking about conversion. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at €1499.00 in Germany even further putting the top configuration at an absurd price.

The Apple Watch Ultra offers a more robust design than the regular Apple Watch 8, but it's more expensive. / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

Bigger storage and memory on iPhone 15 (Ultra)

In addition to the distinguishable new features, Apple plans to equip the Ultra with a larger starting storage of 256 GB and 8 GB of RAM. So that might be another reason to justify the inflated price of the unannounced iPhone Ultra.

As regards the rumor authenticity, the source has a mixed track record in the past. However, the cost difference on the upcoming iPhone is pretty much evident in many ways given how the Watch Ultra is drastically more expensive than the vanilla Watch Series 8.

Regardless, would you consider buying an iPhone for this price? How much are you willing to spend for a premium smartphone? Let us know in the comment section.