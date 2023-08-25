iPhone 15 Pro Colors: Is this the New Titanium Gray?

Every year, Apple has made it a tradition to introduce a new paint job that is exclusive to the iPhone Pro duo . For instance, it launched a special purple color for the iPhone 14 Pro (review) last year. While the iPhone event is tipped to happen next month , we have already discovered details about the selected colorways for the iPhone 15 Pro, which include a shade of gray and a unique dark blue.

New Apple iPhone 15 Pro colors

It is speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will debut in new gray and blue colors (via 9to5Mac). According to the outlet, the former may be aptly known as Titan Gray to make it complement the titanium chassis of the pair. In addition, it will replace the standard gold variant of the iPhone that has been offered for years.

In terms of how this color will look on the device, a render showed that the shade is closer to matte gray on its glass panel with a lighter finish on the titanium frame. However, it should be noted that this is not an official picture of the colorway and could still end up different in reality.

Render of the alleged Apple iPhone 15 Pro in new Titan Gray color. / © 9to5Mac

On the other hand, a custom blue color is said to be the new special variant for the iPhone 15 Pro. The hue is set to replace the current deep purple of its predecessor. However, there is no definite name on what the color will be called, placing it in the same boat as the gray color. At the same time, other color options for the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) mentioned were space gray and silver.

Regarding the vanilla Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, the two are set to arrive in pink, yellow, green, black, and blue colors. These were also rumored to feature a frosted rear glass similar to the Pro models, but they are expected to use aluminum chassis instead of the more rugged titanium.

Apple iPhone 15 specifications and release date

When it comes to other features and specifications, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be powered by Apple A17 Bionic chipset mated to 6/8 GB RAM and bigger storage. The Pro Max in particular is believed to sport a new periscope camera while both Pro entries will utilize a new programmable action button.

The entire iPhone range will see a departure from the Lightning port to USB-C along with a matching braided data cable for each colorway. A recent leak suggests the iPhone 15 Pro could take advantage of the Thunderbolt 3.0 or 4.0 connectivity standard.

The Cupertino company was tipped to be working on a special event on September 12, which will most likely translate to the unveiling of the iPhone 15 series. A pre-order should commence a few days or a week after that with availability to follow shortly.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone 15's color choices? Share your opinion with us and which paint jobs you want to see in the comments.