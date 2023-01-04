iPhone 15: Possible release date is now known

The iPhone 14 is already a quarter of a year old since Apple launched them in September last year. And as the new year unwraps, more reports about its successor, the iPhone 15 , are starting to materialize. The latest is perhaps the most interesting as it talks of the release date and specs of the iPhone 15 (Plus).

The same analyst who claims the existence of the budget AirPods SE headphones is now reporting about the development of iPhone 15. According to Jeff Pu, Apple is going to give the non-pro iPhone 15 duo with a 48 MP main camera the same as the sensor found on the iPhone 14 Pro. He added that the LiDAR and telephoto camera will still miss the regular iPhones and remain exclusive to the pro.

iPhone 15 (Pro) processor and cameras

In addition, the leaker believes that the iPhone 15 (Plus) is taking advantage of Apple's A16 Bionic chipset. Meanwhile, the A17 Bionic is unsurprisingly reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. The latter is rumored to replace the Pro Max model and is said to boast a 12 MP periscope sensor capable of 6x lossless zoom.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and its Dynamic Island. / © NextPit

There was no mention of the Dynamic Island, but it assumed that Apple is ready to equip this year's standard iPhones with an updated design. In this case, all models will be little differentiated at the front while the back side could remain distinctive between two lineups. More importantly, Apple is anticipated to use a titanium chassis and solid-state buttons on the premium iPhone 15 Pro (Max).

iPhone 15 (Pro) release date

Another notable piece of information revealed is the purported release date. The analyst predicts that the entire iPhone 15 series will hit the market on September 23, which means that the launch date could happen a week or two earlier than the given availability date. It was also previously speculated that Apple is lowering the entry price for the iPhone 15 (Plus).

Do you think Apple's plan to add a Dynamic Island display and upgraded camera to the standard iPhones will convince you to purchase one? Let us know your answers in the comment section.