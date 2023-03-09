Apple May Devoid iPhone 15 with Laser-based Camera Scanner Feature

The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to gain the Dynamic Island design and new 48MP main sensor that are already present on last year's pro lineup. But some crucial features related to the display and camera exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Latest developments hint that Apple is further separating the standard iPhone 15 from the Pro models. In a report from Barclays, Apple is said to be picking Sony as a sole supplier of LiDAR scanner components for the upcoming iPhones. It also specified that Sony's solution will bring improved performance and power efficiency compared to competing suppliers.

The record doesn't provide clues that the iPhone-maker is adopting the LiDAR (laser imaging, detection, and ranging) for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. If to materialize, the lower-end shooters would only be getting a rumored 48MP rear camera and not along with the laser-based feature.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro's triple camera with LiDAR scanner / © NextPit

Introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro, TOF 3D LiDAR is coupled to the rear cameras. This component projects a laser light, invisible to the naked eye, to determine accurate distance or depth of the subjects. Subsequently, it allows the camera to easily focus on subjects even in low light scenarios. This also gives a more distinctive bokeh or blur effect.

Dynamic Island hole but no always-on display

In a separate case, tipster yeux1122 took is forecasting on Korean platform Naver that the LTPO panels with 120Hz refresh will be exclusive for the iPhone 15 Pro (Max). Meaning, the iPhone 15 (Plus) would boast Dynamic Island display, but the refresh rate will be limited to 60Hz and lack always-on display feature.

The news is not surprising at all given that some sources previously detailed the same claim. More importantly, it would only be logical for Apple to toned-down the regular iPhones and avoid cannibalizing the sales of the more expensive models.

Would you still consider buying the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus without the LiDAR or always-on display feature? We are eager to hear your answers.