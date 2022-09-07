iPhone 14 (Plus) vs. iPhone 14 Pro (Max): Which new Apple smartphone to choose?

Apple has officially launched its new lineup of smartphones with the iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. We summarize everything you need to know about Apple's four new iPhones in 2022 to help you choose the right model.

Which iPhone 14 should you buy? Apple has slightly changed its iPhone lineup in 2022. The iPhone 14, the base model, replaces last year's iPhone 13 mini as the gateway to the catalog. The iPhone 14 Plus is almost identical to the iPhone 14 except that it has a larger screen. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are once again a range within the range and keep the exclusivity of some novelties like this pill-shaped notch for the front camera.

In this comparison, we'll explain the main differences between all the new iPhone 14 series. So if you're not sure whether to buy the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Pro, this article is for you. This comparison will obviously be updated as soon as we receive the devices and test them. For now, we'll only talk about the price/performance ratio.

Apple iPhone 14 (Plus) vs. Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Max):

Apple iPhone 14 Series Apple iPhone 14 Pro Series Product Apple iPhone 14 (Plus) Apple iPhone 14 Pro (Max) Colors Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Screen 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED 1,200 nits peak brightness

True Tone

Notch 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED 1,200 nits peak brightness

True Tone

Notch 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED 2556 x 1179 pixel resolution at 460 ppi

120 Hz ProMotion | LTPO

2,000 nits peak brightness

Dynamic island

Always-on Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED 2796 x 1290 pixel resolution at 460 ppi

120 Hz ProMotion | LTPO

2,000 nits peak brightness

Dynamic island

Always-on Display SoC Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

Apple proprietary 5‑core GPU

16‑core Neural Engine Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)

6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

Apple proprietary 5‑core GPU

16‑core Neural Engine Memory 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB Micro SD n/a Main camera 12 MP | f1.5 aperture | 1.9 µm sensor size | Sensor-Shift OIS 48 MP | quad pixel sensor | 2.44µm | f1.78 aperture | 24 mm focal length | sensor-shift OIS Ultra Wide-angle 12MP | f/2.4 aperture | 13 mm | 120° field of view 12 MP | f/2.2 aperture | 1.4µm | 13 mm focal length | Macro photography Telephoto n/a 12 MP | f/1.78 | 77 mm focal length | 2x optical zoom | Sensor-Shift OIS Video 4K at 24/30/60 fps (rear)

1080p at 30/60/120/240 fps (front)

Action mode 8K at 24/30 fps | 4kat 24/30/60 fps (rear)

1080p at 30/60/120/240 fps (front)

Action mode Selfies 12 MP | f/1.9 aperture | Autofocus with Focus Pixels

Photonic Engine Audio Stereo Speakers Battery Video playback: Up to 20 hours

Video playback (streamed): Up to 16 hours

Audio playback: Up to 80 hours Video playback: Up to 26 hours

Video playback (streamed): Up to 20 hours

Audio playback: Up to 100 hours Video playback: Up to 23 hours

Video playback (streamed): Up to 20 hours

Audio playback: Up to 75 hours Video playback: Up to 29 hours

Video playback (streamed): Up to 25 hours

Audio playback: Up to 95 hours Wired charging 20 W or higher (wired)

15 W (MagSafe wireless)

7.5W (Qi wireless) 20 W or higher (wired)

15 W (MagSafe wireless)

7.5W (Qi wireless) Resistance IP68

Ceramic Shield front Glass back and aluminum design IP68

Ceramic Shield front Textured matte glass back and stainless steel design Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC with reader mode, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, Satellite (emergency calls & share location in the US & Canada) Rating Not yet rated Not yet rated Price $799 $899 $999 $1,099 Availability Pre-sale : September 9

: September 9 Ships: September 16th Pre-sale: September 9

September 9 Ships: October 7th Pre-sale: September 9

September 9 Ships: September 16h Pre-sale: September 9

September 9 Ships: September 16h

Price and availability of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple's four new iPhone 14s are up for pre-order starting Friday, September 9, 2022. For the iPhone 14, the official marketing will begin a week later, on Friday, September 16, 2022 and for the iPhone 14 Plus, it will be from October 7, 2022. Both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be officially released on September 16.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB $799 $899 $999 $1,099 256 GB $899 $999 $1,099 $1,199 512 GB $1,099 $1,199 $1,299 $1,399 1Tb Not available Not available $1,499 $1,599

Apple's iPhone catalog in 2022 / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

iPhone 14 (Plus) vs. iPhone 14 Pro (Max): Design and screen

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. Both displays have a refresh rate of 60 Hz and can reach a maximum brightness (peak) of 1,200 nits.

The screen of the iPhone 14 (Plus) is protected by the famous Ceramic Shield of Apple and the frame is made of aluminum. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in four colors: Midnight Starlight, Shade of blue, Elegant purple and Product Red.

Both models retain the classic notch that has become a trademark of Apple. They have more or less the same design as the iPhone 13, with straight edges and rounded corners. Even the photo module remains the same visually.

The four colors of the iPhone 14 / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have a form factor quite similar to the other two models with the same screen diagonals of 6.1-inches for the Pro and 6.7-inches for the Pro Max. Again, the screen is protected by a Ceramic Shield.

The screen of the Pro and Pro Max models can display a brightness of 1,600 nits in peak and can push up to 2,000 nits outdoors via a dedicated mode. This is similar to what Apple offers on its Pro Display XDR. We also find the LTPO 2.0 technology for an adaptive refresh rate ProMotion (1 to 120 Hz).

The four colors of the iPhone 14 Pro / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

The iPhone 14 Pro (Max) comes in four colors: Space Black, Silver, Gold and Deep Purple. The frame is not made of aluminum but of shiny stainless steel. The back and the photo module remain visually identical to the previous generation.

The big visual change, exclusive to the Pro models, is the adoption of the new 12 MP TrueDepth front camera. It takes up 30% less space on the screen with a pill-shaped notch called Dynamic Island. Apple has also integrated the proximity sensor under the screen.

This Dynamic Island, is an area of the screen that does much more than hide the selfie camera. It displays animations on your screen for notifications, alerts and other contextual information.

The new Dynamic Island notch on the iPhone 14 Pro / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

It can expand, shrink and even split to display certain background tasks like your Uber driver who is on his way or the progress of your soccer game (via iOS 16's Live Actions feature). The Dynamic Island also allows you to display individual animations when you use Face ID. You can tap on it to enlarge it and display more information like Apple Music playback controls or commands for a call, message, direction in Maps, etc....

Apple also explains that it is working with third-party applications to ensure compatibility, without specifying which ones.

iPhone 14 (Plus) vs. iPhone 14 Pro (Max): SoC and performance

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Both basic models include the A15 Bionic SoC introduced on the iPhone 13 Pro last year. We have a 4-core GPU that is supposed to be eight times faster than the previous generation and a six-core CPU, two of which are high-performance and four of which are energy-efficient.

Apple has also implemented a new image processor for the camera module, which we will talk about below. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will obviously be 5G compatible. In the United States, Apple will even skip the SIM port in favor of eSIM with an onboard feature that makes it easier and faster to change eSIMs and even mobile plans.

The iPhone 14 datasheet summarized / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the only models to benefit from Apple's new A16 Bionic SoC. The manufacturer explains that it focused on three points in particular: energy efficiency, the screen and the photo module.

The A16 Bionic has 16 billion transistors and the chip is etched using a 4 nm process. It is supposed to be 40% more powerful than the chips of Android competitors. And on this point, we know that Apple is not exaggerating at least. We have a six-core CPU with the same 2+4 layout (2 high performance and 2 high efficiency). The five-core GPU has 50% more memory bandwidth for gaming.

Apple's new A16 Bionic SoC is exclusive to Pro models / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

The SoC also incorporates a new engine for the display to optimize the ProMotion refresh rate of 120 hz and the anti-alliasing function, among others. The new neural engine can perform 17 trillion operations per second for everyday tasks and 4 trillion for each photo taken with the iPhone 14 Pro (Max).

The Pro and Pro Max models are also the only ones to offer a memory configuration of up to 1 TB.

The iPhone 14 Pro datasheet summarized / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

iPhone 14 (Plus) vs. iPhone 14 Pro (Max): Camera module

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a dual camera module carried by a new 12 MP main lens. The sensor is larger with a physical size of 1.9 µ, an aperture of f/1.5 and an optical stabilization called Sensor Shift OIS.

The ultra wide angle is a 12 MP sensor that Apple did not give details on. The new TrueDepth selfie camera on the front offers 12 MP resolution, f/1.9 aperture and, for the first time, autofocus capability.

Apple also announced that it has improved its DeepFusion system, which combines multiple images into one to improve photo exposure. Now, more photos are compiled with each shot and the process is applied earlier on uncompressed images to retain more detail.

The iPhone 14's dual camera module features a new 12MP prime lens / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

The new Photonic Engine is also said to improve low-light performance and make it twice as clean with the ultra-wide angle and selfie lenses and 2.5 times cleaner with the main lens. Apple has also launched a new Action Mode to stabilize your videos and compensate for camera movement. This mode works with Dolby Vision HDR.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Thanks to the new Neural Engine emarking in the A16 Bionic SoC which is exclusive to them, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can perform 4 trillion operations for each photo taken.

There is also a brand new photo module at the back. The main lens goes from 12 to 48 MP with an aperture of f/1.78, a focal length of 24 mm, OIS Sensor Shift and a quad pixel system allowing pixel binning 4 in 1 (in 12 MP for the final resolution).

The triple camera module of the iPhone 14 Pro is very interesting / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

The 12 MP ultra wide angle lens has an aperture of f/2.2, a focal length of 13 mm which also allows for macro photography. There is also a dedicated 12 MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/1.78, a focal length of 77 mm and OIS Sensor Shift. Apple also offers an intermediate zoom level of x2 (previously we only had x1 and x3.5) which allows for full resolution and therefore lossless zoom.

Apple's new TrueDepth flash is also supposed to adapt to the focal length of each lens, at least according to the manufacturer. On the video side, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will still be able to shoot in ProRes with Dolby Vision, will benefit from the Action Mode but also from an update of the Cinematic Mode which will be able to shoot in 4K at 30 or 24 FPS.

The new flash of the iPhone 14 Pro / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

iPhone 14 (Plus) vs. iPhone 14 Pro (Max): Interface/OS

All Apple's iPhone 14s obviously run on iOS 16, the manufacturer's new mobile OS. We have a very comprehensive article on the features of iOS 16 and my colleague Camila Rinaldi has even done a full test of iOS 16 in its public beta version (a test that will be updated with the final version very soon).

All models will benefit from Apple's update policy and should therefore receive patches for at least five to six years. However, Apple has mentioned two new security features.

The first is a car accident detection feature called Crash Detection, which works like on the Apple Watch 8. The iPhone 14 incorporates a new high dynamic range gyroscope and dual accelerometer capable of detecting up to 256 Gs.

The Crash Detection function works in sync with your Apple Watch if you wish / © Apple

The second function is that of emergency calls via satellite called Emergency SOS via satellite. It allows you to contact the emergency services even if you do not receive a network via your iPhone. However, you must be outside and have a view of the sky to point the iPhone in the direction of the satellite (a small radar tells you which way to point it).

Apple has also worked with first aid experts to develop a list of pre-recorded questions and answers to facilitate communication. And the firm has also developed its own message compression algorithm to adapt the SOS sent to the lower bandwidth of satellite frequencies.

The satellite SOS function will initially be exclusive to the US and Canada / © Apple, Screenshot: NextPit

According to Apple, this feature can also be used in less urgent conditions to share your location with your loved ones when you go hiking. The service will be paid for, but Apple promises you'll get it for free for two years with the purchase of an iPhone 14. The rollout is scheduled for November 2022, first in the US and Canada.

iPhone 14 (Plus) vs iPhone 14 Pro (Max): Battery life and fast charging

As usual, Apple says nothing concrete about the autonomy of its new iPhones. All we know is that the iPhone 14 Plus is the model whose autonomy should be the best of the whole catalog.

However, the manufacturer guarantees an autonomy that "lasts all day" for its Pro models. No information was given on the capacity of the batteries or the power of the recharge. The chargers will again not be included in the box.

As for the rest, we were able to check some information on the official website and we integrated them in the table at the beginning of the article that I invite you to consult.

Conclusion: Which iPhone 14 model should I choose?

For now, in terms of pure value for money, I would go for the iPhone 14 Pro in its basic 128GB configuration. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer far too few new features compared to the previous generation.

But the new A16 Bionic SoC of the iPhone 14 Pro, the famous Dynamic Island and above all, the new photo module, make it quite interesting.