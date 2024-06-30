Hot topics

Apple only introduced the M4 iPad Pro (review) last month, but the 11-inch model is already getting sizeable discounts from Amazon's sale. The base model with 256 GB is now $100 off through a combined coupon and discount, and puts the iPad tablet to its lowest price yet at $899.

The deal applies to both silver and space black color with a standard glass. Keep in mind that this not come with an Apple Pencil Pro, as you'll need to purchase it separately.

Why buying the M4 iPad Pro is worth it

The 2024 iPad Pro is a slight overdue to the M2 iPad Pro that preceded it, and Apple surely made it a compelling upgrade to make the wait worthwhile. Likewise, the savings offered with this sale makes it a more recommendable, especially for those coming from a much dated iPad.

Not only it's the thinnest iPad tablet to date, it also fitted first with the powerful M4 chipset. According to the iPhone maker, the M4 should deliver 1.5x better CPU performance and a more significant 4x improvements in GPU to the M2. The silicon also brings a more capable NPU that should make AI processes faster.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 with M4 chip and tandem OLED
Apple's M4 iPad Pro 2024 can be paired with a with the new Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard with trackpad. / © nextpit

Despite the added oomph, the M4 iPad Pro maintains the solid battery life of its predecessor that is rated of a full-day running time. However, you can stretch this is you're handling more light to moderate tasks.

Another big change on the M4 iPad Pro is the OLED display adoption. This is no ordinary OLED as per Apple, as it comes with a stacked design that outputs higher brightness compared to conventional OLED displays. Plus, the panel outputs more accurate and vivid colors and better contrast than before.

Are you buying the M4 iPad Pro for this offer? Let us know your plans in the comment section.

