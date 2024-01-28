iPad Pro M3 Might Be the First to Feature Landscape Face ID

The iPad 10 (review) was the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape front-facing camera, which suggests that the upcoming iPad models could adopt a similar design iteration. Apparently, a fresh evidence has been found and supports this idea. It also hints that the OLED iPad Pro slated to be announced in the coming months would feature a repositioned Face ID.

First iPad with landscape Face ID

The findings were discovered by X user Steve Moser (via MacRumors) through some strings of codes in the iOS 17.4 Beta update that was shipped yesterday. Among the lines, it described that users need to position the unnamed iPad in landscape orientation with the cameras on top to set up the Face ID. However, it also stated that Face ID will work in both landscape and portrait in typical scenarios.

There was no mention of which iPad or iPad Pro models are referred. But knowing that the iPad 10 lacks Face ID, it is safe to say that this is in preparation for the upcoming iPad Pro tablets. Moreover, only the iPad Pro models currently feature Face ID.

Apple's iPad Pro (2022) tablet is powered with an M2 chip. / © NextPit

Changing the Face ID's orientation would be a logical choice for these large-screened devices that are usually held more frequently in landscape orientation. At the same time, Apple has been lately pushing software updates while adding new features along the road that subsequently make these iPads more capable, even sharing functionalities with Apple's MacBook laptops.

Prominent tablet manufacturers like Samsung have long utilized the landscape placement for front cameras and sensors on their tablets as well. For example, both the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (comparison) boast dual selfie snappers housed in a notch.

We don't need to guess longer to confirm the change. Apple is rumored to debut the iPad Pro duo with OLED screens, MagSafe wireless charging, and equipped with M3 chipset as early as March. It also tipped two iPad Air models planned to be unveiled, including the leaked larger 12.9-inch iPad Air model.

Do you think the redesigned Face ID orientation on iPads would be a better choice than the current solution? We're eager to hear your thoughts in the comments.