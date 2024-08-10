Hot topics

Next-Gen iPad Air: OLED Display, Possible Disappointment

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
apple ipad air 2024 nextpit review 19
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

The latest iPad Pro models were the first Apple iPads to adopt OLED displays. While it's expected that this advanced display will expand to other iPad models, the timing is uncertain. However, a report from South Korea suggests that the next-gen of the iPad Air, slated for 2026, will make the switch to OLED.

This year's iPad Air (review) arrived with two models, but both were fitted with IPS LCD screens, keeping the OLED exclusive to the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. According to a new report from The Elec, citing industry sources, the successor of the current iPad Air will feature an OLED display, which would be a first for the lineup.

The new OLED iPad Pro display delivers excellent contrast, colors. and brightness.
The new OLED display of the iPad Pro offers great contrast, colors, and brightness. / © nextpit

The details surfaced after the chatter that Apple is likely picking Samsung's display division to manufacture the OLED panels for the iPad Air. The choice will also result in Samsung edging out LG as their main supplier, although both companies could continue producing displays for Apple's other products, including ones used on iPhones.

Not the best OLED display on the iPad Air

Despite the next iPad Air sporting an OLED display, the outlet highlighted that Apple is picking a downgraded panel type with a single-stack layer, not the tandem or a two-stack OLED panel used in the iPad Pro. This move is said to help Apple keep the production cost of the displays lower, as well as the price of the iPad Air.

Even so, it was added that Apple does not plan to apply the Pro Motion technology to the OLED iPad Air, which should keep the refresh rate of the panels unchanged at 60 Hz. Regardless, the OLED display in the iPad Air should offer the usual advantages over LCD like higher contrast, deeper black, and better power efficiency.

Apart from the iPad Air, Apple might also give the iPad Mini the same OLED treatment. However, the OLED version of the iPad Mini was said to be only ready by 2027.

What are your thoughts on Apple's plan? Do you think that the iPhone maker has been dragging the adoption of OLED on its devices? Let us discuss your answers in the comments.

Via: GSMArena Source: The Elec

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing