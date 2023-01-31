Save $100 on this rare iPad Air 5 (2022) tablet sale in all colors

It has been a year since Apple launched the iPad Air 5th gen or 2022 model, but now the sleek and snappy tablet is surprisingly back at its lowest recorded price at $499. This is equivalent to 17 percent off its usual price or a huge $100 savings on this rare Amazon deal.

What's more amazing is the fact that all colors, connectivity, and memory configurations of the Apple-branded tablet are on sale including our favorite blue option. Regardless of which paint job or storage size, you'll still be receiving the same significant amount of money when you buy one today. And you should note that this kind of deal won't last forever, so you'd better act quickly.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) Order any of the iPad Air 5 (2022) colors and configurations and instantly save $100 right off the bat. To device database

Apple's iPad Air 2022 is one of our favorite tablets ever

Apple's iPad Air 5 (review) debuted with a powerful M1 chip that is exclusive to the iPad Pro and MacBook laptops before. The new processor enables smooth and stable performance on the tablet even when gaming or heavy usage. Compared to alternatives in the same price range, the iPad Air 5 is easily at the top spot.

Like the more expensive iPad Pro (2022), the Air variant also boasts the same high-resolution Liquid Retina display. In addition, the bright panel supports Apple Pencil 2 as input for our writing and drawing needs.

Apple iPad Air 2022 in its new blue color / © NextPit

Furthermore, the 12MP camera at the back is sharp and reliable enough to take casual photos or documents. It also shoots up to 4K video while the front 12MP sensor comes with the new Center Stage mode, which levels up any FaceTime session if paired with a compatible Mac computer.

Another feature we liked about the most current iPad Air is its superb battery life. In our test, the slab's battery can last a whole day from modest to heavy use and you'd still have a few hours left for light works or browsing. This rate makes the iPad Air a formidable entry among thin and light tablets.

Are you buying or upgrading to a new tablet this year? So which brand or model do you prefer most? Let us know your answers below.