Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Air Could Feature a 'Pro' Display

NextPit Apple iPad Pro 2022 Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple is widely anticipated to refresh its iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups next month, and among the entries include a new larger 12.9-inch iPad Air. Initially it was thought that the enlarged iPad model would be sharing most specs with the smaller counterpart, but now it is shaping up it could feature a better type of display.

In a fresh X post of Ross Young, the leaker and display consultant says that the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air features a mini-LED technology rather than an LCD as expected in the new 10.9-inch iPad Air and current iPad Air (review) model.

Why mini-LED is better than conventional LCD?

Mini-LED is utilized in existing iPad Pro and this type of LCD has a few advantages over the conventional LCD. Essentially, with use of mini-LED as a backlighting component, the display outputs higher brightness level and better contrast. It also delivers more precise backlighting and enhanced dynamic range (HDR) as well as improved power efficiency for a longer battery life.

Young has noted that Apple intends to use the excess of mini-LED panels for the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro (review), which also appears as a cost-cutting measure for the Cupertino tech company.

Apple iPad Air 12.9-inch Render
Apple's iPad Air M3 12.9-inch model render show similarities to the iPad Air (2022) / © 91Mobiles

For what we know, Apple won't be able to use these panels because it is switching to OLED screens in the new iPad Pro tablets. Additionally, the display sizes of the 2024 OLED iPad Pro are slightly larger than their predecessors.

It is unclear if the display will get a boosted refresh rate. However, knowing this is the same panel as the 2022 iPad Pro, there's a big chance we will see a faster display output.

As regards the upcoming smaller iPad Air, the tipster says they will stick with a conventional LCD screen, although it could also see an improved refresh rate as well.

Per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is set to announce the new iPad tablets sometime in the first two weeks of May. It is believed the entire iPad Pro and iPad Air catalogs are powered by an M3 chipset. A new Apple Pencil 3 and Magic Keyboard accessories are expected to be made official, too.

Which of these iPad are you intending to buy and why? What do you think of the larger iPad Air? Let us hear your opinion.

Source: Ross Young on X

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

