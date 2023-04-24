Apple's Latest iPad 10 Returns to Its Best Price at $399

Apple launched the iPad 10 with plenty of improvements. So if you haven't purchased one yet, the latest deal will give you big discounts. On Amazon, the iPad 10 (2022) is lowered to its best price of $399, which equates to $50 worth of savings.

What's even great about this sale is that Apple is listing all iPad 10th gen (review) variants and colorways. Meaning you can grab the Wi-Fi model with a 64 GB base storage at $399 and $549 for the option with 5G cellular connectivity, both are at their record low prices.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022) Today is the best time to purchase the Apple iPad 10 from Amazon. To device database

Meanwhile, if you want to quadruple the onboard storage, the non-cellular iPad 10 with 256 GB storage sits at $549, down 8 percent from its regular price of $599. As for the most featured-packed iPad 10 model, it drops to $699 from $749.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022) All Apple iPad 10 models are at their best prices including the 5G-ready option. To device database

Why buy the Apple iPad 10 (2022)

The 2022 iPad tablet is considerably one of the best hardware updates to happen in its lineup. Apple has drastically shrunk the bezels of the slab and repositioned its selfie camera in a landscape orientation, which is the first one to do so. As a result, the screen real estate is now larger at 10.9 inches while it maintains the high-resolution panel and sleek aluminum build.

Apple's iPad 10 ships with a capable A14 Bionic chipset that makes it a modestly-sized tablet suitable for gaming and casual use. More importantly, the battery life on it is solid and easily lasts more than a couple of days for combined usage including streaming of your favorite content. At the same time, charging it is a breeze because of the USB-C port.

The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © NextPit

For expanded usability, it is compatible with Apple's Pencil 1st generation for your writing needs. Apple is even offering a new keyboard accessory with a trackpad designed for the slab itself. If you prefer taking photos or videos with your tablet, the main camera is upgraded to 12MP and supports 4K recording.

The iPad 10 at its discounted rate is still way pricier than the older iPad 9. But if you're looking for a modern iPad design, a better snapper, and faster internals overall, the latest iPad is reasonably a better choice.

Affiliate offer Apple Magic Keyboard Folio Purchase the iPad 10's Magic Keyboard Folio with trackpad on Amazon.

Likewise, let us know if you intend to buy an iPad this year. And what are your thoughts about this iPad deal? We're listening.