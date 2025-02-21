Apple is constantly bringing new features to your iPhones, iPads and other devices through updates. But now it's not just a simple new camera filter or a new option to sort your folders. Apple is now bringing the most important feature of the year also to the Vision Pro.

Apple has a more or less surprising piece of news in the latest press release. Apple Vision Pro will also be a platform for Apple Intelligence. The English (USA) language will make the start. This means that not only iPhone, iPad and Mac owners will be able to access Apple's artificial intelligence, but also those who own Apple's smart glasses. There are not so many additional Informations about the future of AI in Vision Pro.

Finally in Europe: Apple Intelligence is coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac

With the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4, Apple Intelligence "will be accessible in almost all regions of the world", according to the iPhone manufacturer from California. European Users will be able to download and install the updates on there devices in April. So they have to be patient.

If you want to access the new software versions directly, you can do that. Developers can start testing the latest beta versions today. The developer beta releases of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS Sequoia 15.4 and visionOS 2.4 are also already live and ready to try out. As always, however, please note that beta software is generally not risk-free for end users and should only be installed by experienced users. It may be more practical for you to be patient and skip the beta phase if you encounter any problems.

It has been known for some time that Apple Intelligence already supports some languages other than English or can at least be used with them. With the latest software versions iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4, AI will soon also be available in other languages. These include Chinese (simplified), German, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish - as well as localized English for Singapore and India.