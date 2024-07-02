Besides ChatGPT, Apple pretty much confirmed that it plans to integrate more chatbots with Apple Intelligence, but it hasn't detailed which next AI model it could be adding. Now, a fresh report highlights that Google's Gemini is next in the pipeline, with the model believed to be fully baked in before the release of Apple Intelligence later in the fall.

In its latest newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has cited an unnamed source that mentioned of Apple holding talks with Google and Amazon-backed Anthropic to embed another chatbot into Apple AI. However, the leaker iterated that Apple has seemingly picked Google's Gemini over the Anthropic.

It added that the partnership between Google and Apple would be announced in the fall when the latter finally ships Apple Intelligence to supported devices including the iPhone 15 Pro (review) series, upcoming iPhone 16, and Apple M chipset-powered iPads and MacBook laptops. Apple is expected to hold its next big event in September.

How might Google's Gemini be integrated into iPhones

Similar with how OpenAI's ChatGPT is integrated, Apple is believed to utilize Google's Gemini as a chatbot option when handling complex requests and tasks from users that Siri won't be able to perform.

There were also earlier reports that the Gemini model would support beyond user queries through a chat or voice input. For example, the AI model could be used as an engine to run cloud-based AI tasks like enhancing photos and videos, which is the same how Google implements it in the Pixel 8 Pro.

Interestingly, Google already offers a Gemini app for iPhone and iPad, but this works as a standalone chatbot and option to the Google Search rather than a full-fledged AI model.

As what it stands, the use of Gemini and ChatGPT is seen as a band-aid solution as the iPhone maker is still developing its own AI model dubbed as Ajax. However, reports speculate it would take a few more years before Apple could make Ajax as capable as the existing third-party alternatives.

After that time, it is unclear what will Apple's plans are going to be and if we will see the company offering its users other chatbots. Likewise, what are your thoughts with the Cupertino tech giant relying on other companies to deliver AI on its devices?