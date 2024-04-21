Hot topics

Key Component of Apple HomePod 3 Potentially Leaked

NextPit Apple HomePod 2 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Multiple rumors indicate Apple is working in various iterations of a HomePod speaker with display. Among the most plausible form factor seen to be adopted is a cylindrical shape like a HomePod 2 (review) but with a touchscreen on top. Now, a component from this next-gen HomePod has been apparently pictured, giving a better view on how the speaker could look like.

Over on X, Apple enthusiast and collector has published a picture of the display cover, allegedly belonging to an Apple HomePod speaker with a touchscreen. Looking at the picture, it appears the circular glass will be flat and glossy, rather than the earlier report this will be curved inward.

The leaker included in the footnote that it's for an upcoming Apple speaker with an internal codename of B720, which was first mentioned by the same source last year. At the same time, outlet 9to5Mac verified this codename before and was associated to a prototype HomePod speaker that Apple is developing.

Apple HomePod 3 speaker's glass panel
Alleged circular glass panel of the upcoming Apple HomePod 3 speaker / © Twitter/u/Kosutami

For what all this worth, it now appears the iPhone maker is moving forward with a touchscreen-ready HomePod speaker, and the latest leak could suggest the device may be in the final stage of development.

A hint in Apple's tvOS software update suggests a HomePod with a display might be coming. It mentioned a new homeOS for future Apple TVs and speakers.

A HomePod speaker with a tablet

Besides this ordinarily looking smart speaker, Apple was also rumored before to have a more advanced HomePod speaker that has a large tablet-like display attached to it. The device might support FaceTime video calls through a front-facing camera.

The closest design this thing depicts is the Amazon's Echo Show 10 and the more recent Google's Pixel Tablet (review). However, it remains to be seen whether the display will be detachable or not and to what extent the users can benefit of the versatile form.

As for the launch of the HomePod 3, Apple leaker Mark Gurman indicated in his PowerOn newsletter that it could be unveiled this year. There's still no word on how much the speaker will cost with the said upgrade.

In addition to a touchscreen, what else would you wish to see in the upcoming Apple HomePod 3 speaker? Share with us your anwers in the comments.

Via: 9to5Mac Source: Kosutami on X

