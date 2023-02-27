Apple's AR/VR headset advanced eye-tracking tech could enable in-air typing

Some AR/VR headsets like the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro come with an option of tracked keyboards, which allows seeing the 3D representation of the keyboard inside a virtual interface. Apple's upcoming 'Reality Pro', however, is rumored to feature a more advanced input method called in-air typing that is enabled by eye-tracking technology.

Previous reports indicate Apple's first extended reality headset could boast an array of sensors and cameras. This will help the headset support applications that rely on eye or hand gestures for input. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is now corroborating on these details.

Typing a text by just using your gaze

Accordingly, the leaker is forecasting that Apple Reality Pro is going to arrive with in-air typing capabilities. It added that Apple is already testing the feature on its prototype. Gurman suggests that Apple's implementation may be fussy at first, but the Cupertino firm plans to improve this once the headset is launched.

In addition, users can utilize iPhones for inputting texts and additional controls. However, connecting or pairing an iPhone to the headset will be optional. Similarly, the Reality Pro could also work with Mac's keyboard or virtually make use of the whole Mac interface, which was depicted in the recent patent filing of the iPhone-maker.

Apple's immersive video streaming patent uses viewport / © Patently Apple

Apple Reality Pro with immersive video streaming and gaming

Beyond controlling the device using the movements of the eyes or hands, Apple is focusing on immersive video streaming and gaming with its XR or extended reality platform. For instance, it would allow a wearer to watch 3D realistic video where changes to its head's orientation or position will be translated right into the content. But it's unclear if this will debut with the company's first headset.

Unfortunately, all of these breakthrough features would come at a cost as Apple's premium AR/VR device is reported to retail at $3000 or more. On the other hand, a cheaper version of the headset or a form of smart Apple glasses could be in the works and may be released a year after the Reality Pro.

