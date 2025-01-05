Although a new AirTag is expected to debut this year, Apple has quietly updated the current model. However, this update doesn’t enhance the device’s functionality or features but introduces a new safety measure to comply with legislation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Apple has added warning labels to the AirTag's retail packaging. These labels emphasize the dangers of ingesting the coin or button battery, which poses a severe risk of injury or even death. The warnings advise keeping the battery away from children. Additionally, a similar warning symbol has been added to the AirTag’s battery compartment.

What Prompted the Change?

This update stems from Reese’s Law, enacted in 2022 and implemented in March 2024. The law requires companies to include warning labels and symbols on products like remote controls and smart tags that use coin cell batteries. Apple notably did not comply with this law after its implementation, as highlighted in the announcement.

Apple has long included general choking hazard warnings on AirTags and their components. However, the new labeling specifically highlights the risks associated with battery ingestion. Furthermore, Apple was required to update the Find My app and its online support pages to include these warnings when users replace the AirTag battery.

Apple's AirTag requires a separate accessory such as a loop to fasten it with objects. / © NextPit

It’s unclear whether the updated AirTags are exclusive to shipments in the U.S. or if the change applies globally. Apple has also not disclosed when it began shipping the updated AirTag models with the new safety labels.

What About AirTag 2?

The upcoming AirTag 2 is likely to comply with these requirements from the outset. Apple’s next-generation Bluetooth tracker is widely rumored to launch this year. Expected improvements include a new ultra-wideband chip, promising better efficiency, greater accuracy, and an extended range.

Additionally, the new AirTag is anticipated to feature enhanced anti-stalking measures, such as a redesigned speaker. The updated speaker design would make it harder to tamper with or remove, ensuring the device can alert users if unknown AirTags are traveling with them.

Have you noticed the new warning labels on your recently purchased Apple AirTag? Let us know your findings in the comments below!