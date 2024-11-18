Hot topics

Apple's AirTag 2 Could Bring a Clever Anti-Stalking Feature

The AirTag is one of Apple's popular products, yet it hasn't received any hardware updates since its launch in 2021. While rumors about the AirTag 2 arriving in 2025 have been circulating for months, a new report provides fresh details about its key features, including a redesigned speaker that will be harder to modify.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman shares insights into the next-generation AirTag (review), which is reportedly undergoing testing at Apple. This timeline aligns with the anticipated mid-2025 release, with the device internally codenamed "B589."

Enhanced Anti-Stalking and Longer Range Features

The AirTag 2 will reportedly include improved anti-stalking capabilities, highlighted by a redesigned speaker system that will be more difficult to remove or tamper with. This change is intended to prevent misuse by bad actors who might modify the device to track people without their consent. The speaker is a critical feature that alerts nearby users when an unwanted AirTag is traveling with them.

This redesign addresses issues with the original AirTag, which has been linked to instances of unwanted tracking. Although Apple introduced tracking alerts to deter such activities, some bad actors found ways to suppress or remove the speaker, making it harder for potential victims to be notified.

In addition to the more robust speaker design, Gurman notes that the AirTag 2 will be equipped with Apple's second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, first introduced with the iPhone 15 (review). This updated chip is expected to deliver more accurate and reliable location tracking, a longer range, and improved battery life.

Google's new Unwanted Tracking feature on Android
Google released its Unwanted Tracking feature for Android phones and tablets which will also work cross-platform with the Apple AirTag and possibly the AirTag 2. / © nextpit.com

As for its form factor, the AirTag 2 is expected to retain the same disc-shaped design as the original. This continuity will ensure compatibility with existing AirTag accessories, offering convenience to current users.

Moreover, the AirTag 2 may offer enhanced integration with the Vision Pro, potentially serving as an interactive controller for Apple’s upcoming virtual/augmented reality headset.

Another thing we want to see from the AirTag 2 is a longer battery life that would put it on par with Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) which has up to 2 years of battery life. Currently, the Apple AirTag has up to a year of running time before you can replace the CR2032 cell.

Launch Timeline and Other Apple Products

While Apple has not specified an exact launch date for the AirTag 2, the company has a busy lineup for 2025, including the release of a new standard iPad, a HomePod speaker with a display, and the iPhone SE 4. With that, we might likely see the device hit the scene along with those new hardware.

What are your thoughts on the AirTag 2's improved anti-stalking features? Are there any other enhancements you'd like to see in Apple's next-generation tracker? Share your opinions in the comments below!

Source: Bloomberg

