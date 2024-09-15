This year's iPhone event by Apple was a little jam-packed, with the new AirPods 4 and iterated AirPods Max . Apart from the AirPods refresh , Apple also introduced a new hearing aid feature to the current AirPods Pro 2 that was said to be added in the future via software update once they get FDA approval. Seemingly, it didn't take long for Apple to receive the authorization.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday (via TechCrunch) that it has granted the iPhone maker the over-the-counter hearing aid software device on the AirPods Pro 2 (review). This approval means that Apple can ship a new firmware to the current AirPods Pro 2 that will convert them as hearing devices.

It's the first-of-a-kind approval of a clinical-grade software device in consumer products particularly on headphones according to the FDA. The new hearing aid feature is designed to help deaf users 18 years old or older with mild to moderate hearing deterioration.

How AirPods' new hearing aid feature works

When setting up, users need to take a brief hearing test using the AirPods paired with an iPhone which will scan for any hearing loss. Once a hearing loss is detected, a new sound profile will be created which the sound and volume adjustments will be based on. Users can access the hearing test results from the Health app on the handset.

Using the hearing aid feature requires users to perform a hearing test using the AirPods Pro 2 and an iPhone. / © Apple

Despite one of the variants of AirPods Pro 4 supporting ANC, only the AirPods Pro 2 were certified for this feature presently. However, it was noted that Apple could enable the vital function on future AirPods models.

Per rumors, Apple is set to debut the AirPods Pro 3 by 2025, so it's likely that these unannounced AirPods are planned to take advantage of this accessibility feature next.

Besides the new hearing aid feature, Apple is also adding a hearing protection mode that is turned on by default. This will help protect users' hearing in loud environments like a concert or factory by enabling passive noise isolation.

What are your thoughts about this new AirPods capabilities? We're eager to hear your thoughts on this.