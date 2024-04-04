Hot topics

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a Steal with 20% Discount

Wireless earbuds with noise-canceling feature are great gears to amp up your workouts and runs this spring. And if you rely on the Apple's ecosystem, the AirPods Pro 2 are the most feature-packed options you can buy today. Luckily, they have returned to one of the lowest prices on Amazon, slashing their price by 20 percent.

The deal is also going on BestBuy and Walmart. Usually, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are listed for $249, meaning you can save $50 with the current sale. While it's not the biggest discount recorded, but it's still pretty close nonetheless. It's also the lowest we've seen this month after they returned to normal price at the end of March.

What makes the Apple AirPods Pro 2 a worthwhile purchase

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 (review) are phenomenal earbuds in terms of noise-canceling level. They're considerably on top of the chart when compared to ANC earbuds in their price range. While in audio quality, they output solid sound and accurate audio profile according to our colleague Antoine.

You can further enhance your listening experience with spatial audio with head tracking support and transparency mode. There are also new software-based features that improve usage of the headphones such as Adaptive Audio and Personal Volume modes.

You will find touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces on the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

In terms of exterior and build, the in-ear headphones themselves are IPX4 certified and have an ergonomic hairdryer-like design. Plus, they also boast a new Force Touch sensor on each side for intuitive control functions.

Apple's Airpods Pro 2 last up to 30 hours in playback combined with the charging case. In addition, the new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 makes it more versatile to charge the headphones in addition to wireless charging in the case.

Do you dig the AirPods Pro 2's design? Which features do you think are you going to enjoy most out from the pair? Share with us in the comments.

