Apple's AirPods Max 2 May Feature USB-C Lossless Audio

Apple's original AirPods Max was launched at the end of 2020, which makes the AirPods Max 2 possibly arriving later this year or in 2024. But then again, the release window is not yet confirmed and as to what features it will boast. However, Beats today has introduced the new Studio Pro that hints what specs we expect the next-gen Apple over-ears may carry, including a wired lossless audio.

The Beats Studio Pro is the 4th generation over-ear Bluetooth headphones from Apple's subsidiary. It's priced at $350 or lower than the current AirPods Max. The set comes with several audio improvements, such as fully adaptive ANC and Find My integration, among others.

But what's the most notable addition is the USB-C port that even supports wired lossless audio playback at 24-bit for up to 48 kHz through the dedicated digital-to-analog converter. These are also the first headphones in the entire Beats' range to sport lossless audio via USB-C given most over-ears of the company had a 3.5 mm analog jack.

Beats' latest Studio Pro over-ear headphones boast fully adaptive ANC and transparency mode, USB-C port, and 3.5 mm analog jack. / © nextpit

The new interface could likely be fitted on the Apple AirPods Max 2. This is not surprising for a couple of reasons. First, the AirPods Max sits in a more premium line and are the most expensive headphones offering. At the same time, USB-C is heavily anticipated to replace the Lightning port in all Apple AirPods headphones and devices.

While it's not a guarantee we will actually see the wired lossless audio on the AirPods Max 2 at all, the type-C audio has other advantages beyond higher sound quality when utilized. These include more types of data transmitted over the cable and simultaneous listening and charging of the headphones, all may be added to the AirPods Max 2.

There's no solid information as to when the 2nd gen Apple AirPods Max could debut. The most plausible is to fall alongside the iPhone 15, which is also confirmed to get USB-C. Likewise, what other features do you think Apple should introduce on the unannounced AirPods Max 2?