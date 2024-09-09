Hot topics

The iPhone 'Glowtime' Event Could Include the Upgraded AirPods Max 2

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple AirPods Max
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

For the past months, only the new generation AirPods earbuds have been reported to break cover with the iPhone 16. However, less than a day from the supposed unveiling, it appears the long-awaited AirPods Max successor will also be tagged.

In the latest tweet of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the journalist added that the AirPods Max 2—with the name not yet final—will be announced along with the AirPods 4, which are rumored to come in two models. This contradicts the previous forecasts and consensus from major leakers that suggest the second-gen AirPods Max (review) headphones will likely arrive sometime in 2025 together with the AirPods Pro 3.

What could be different and new on the Apple AirPods Max 2?

Along with the confirmation of the existence of the AirPods Max 2, Gurman also highlighted some key changes in the over-ear audio cans. Among those are "better noise cancelation" and improved adaptive audio features. At the same time, the new AirPods Max is said to switch from Lightning port to USB-C, which has been long anticipated after the interface has been graced by the Beats Studio Pro counterpart.

AirPods Max and its carrying case
The design of Apple's AirPods Max case astounds me. It's useless and doesn't protect the headset. But it is almost indispensable for putting the headset on standby / © nextpit

Apart from these mentioned upgrades, the AirPods Max 2 were tipped to carry the majority of the design and build of their predecessors. However, it was said that new colorways could be underway.

Elsewhere, we might even see the Cupertino tech giant giving a slight refresh to the smart case of the AirPods Max line, perhaps without the "bra-like" form. So, who really knows for sure?

When could the Apple AirPods Max 2 be released and how much?

While we are likely to see the successor to the original AirPods Max at the event, it's still unknown when these will be released or available to purchase. Furthermore, there's no word how much the AirPods Max 2 will costs. But for comparison, the current AirPods Max were priced at $549 at launch and have been steadily discounted to $449 in the past months.

After all, the regular price reduction we've seen lately could have hinted at the imminent launch of Apple's premium ANC headphones.

What do you wish to see from the new Apple AirPods Max 2? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Mark Gurman on X

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing