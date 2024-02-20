Gurman: Updated AirPods 4 and AirPods Max are Set for A 2024 Release

Apart from a wave of new iPad tablets and the iPhone 16, Apple is also expected to refresh its AirPods headphones line this year, which could include the next-gen AirPods and AirPods Max. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has provided a fresh update that doubles down on the existence and arrival of these headphones by the end of 2024.

Among Apple's products that have seen a longer refresh cycle are its AirPods. The AirPods Max (review) in particular haven't seen a successor for over three years and counting after their launch in December 2020. As for the AirPods 3, the waiting time for a new model was slightly less at over two years. On such a note, the hardware cycle for these models has certainly been stretched beyond normal convention.

In Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, the journalist speculated Apple is on track to release the 4th gen AirPods and 2nd gen AirPods Max by the end of this year. While it has not provided any specific timeline, a fall schedule is logical given previous AirPods announcements happened between September and October.

Significant changes in the Apple AirPods 3 (2024)?

As for what these AirPods will offer, the AirPods 4 are touted to feature an overhauled hairdryer or stem-based earbuds design that could result in an improved fit compared to the AirPods 3. An upgraded sound and adoption of the USB-C port on the charging case would not be surprising.

In addition to the regular AirPods 4, there could also be a more capable AirPods model that comes with ANC or Active Noise Cancellation. Even better, these AirPods could bring Find My tracking and a speaker-enabled case as well.

The Apple AirPods Max 2 (2024) may disappoint

Interestingly, the next-gen AirPods Max Bluetooth over-ear headphones are shaping up as a minor upgrade to the original AirPods Max, and that may disappoint many Apple fans who are longing to upgrade or buy the AirPods Max 2.

The crown on Apple's AirPods Max is highly responsive, enabling precise volume adjustment. This button is also used to activate Siri. / © nextpit

According to Gurman, the AirPods Max 2 or 2nd gen will only receive a USB-C port that will replace Apple's custom Lightning port while the overall design will remain unchanged. Rather, the visible touches will be on new color finishes that will be introduced.

However, it's unlikely that there won't be meaningful changes coming to the Apple AirPods Max 2 at all. There is a possibility that Apple may infuse internal upgrades, such as a new U2 or UWB chipset for precise Find My Location tracking. Furthermore, the company may also enlist new custom headphone chipsets for enhanced audio and noise-cancellation. Do take note that these are all still mere rumors.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 release date

Apart from the AirPods 4 and AirPods Max 2, Apple is rumored to refresh the AirPods Pro by 2025, which will be their 3rd generation model. The AirPods Pro 3 will most likely receive a snazzier design and better audio internals over the AirPods Pro 2 (review).

Which of these Apple AirPods do you anticipate the most? Would a refreshed AirPods Max will disappoint you? We look forward to your thoughts.