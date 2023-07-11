Hot topics

Apple AirPods 2 for under $90 on Amazon Prime Day 2023!

1 min read 1 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
nextpit Prime Day 2023 apple airpods 2
© nextpit

Bluetooth headphones and earbuds are popular items during sales days, and for Prime Day 2023 things are not different. Amazon is currently discounting the second-generation Apple AirPods with 30% off. Act quick to get the true wireless (TWS) earphones for under $90.

Apple's devices usually don't see lots of discounts, but for Amazon's big sales day the company's AirPods (2nd generation) are exclusively 30% for Prime subscribers. Instead of the usual $129.00, you can get the iPhone's best friend for just $89.99 while supplies last.

The AirPods 2 keep the trademark design that was copied all over the World Shenzhen, with an unmistakable minimalistic approach that matches Apple's design language.

The earbuds come with a handy case that not only protects but also charges the earbuds, and as usual, iPhone owners can quickly pair the buds to their phone with a single tap. Apple advertises its AirPods 2 with up to 5 hours of playback on one charge.

Audiophiles can also check Apple's more advanced phones, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max cans:

If you are an Android user, check also Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal, available for all Amazon customers.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing