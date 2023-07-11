Apple AirPods 2 for under $90 on Amazon Prime Day 2023!

Bluetooth headphones and earbuds are popular items during sales days, and for Prime Day 2023 things are not different. Amazon is currently discounting the second-generation Apple AirPods with 30% off. Act quick to get the true wireless (TWS) earphones for under $90.

Apple's devices usually don't see lots of discounts, but for Amazon's big sales day the company's AirPods (2nd generation) are exclusively 30% for Prime subscribers. Instead of the usual $129.00, you can get the iPhone's best friend for just $89.99 while supplies last.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods 2 To device database

The AirPods 2 keep the trademark design that was copied all over the World Shenzhen, with an unmistakable minimalistic approach that matches Apple's design language.

The earbuds come with a handy case that not only protects but also charges the earbuds, and as usual, iPhone owners can quickly pair the buds to their phone with a single tap. Apple advertises its AirPods 2 with up to 5 hours of playback on one charge.

Audiophiles can also check Apple's more advanced phones, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max cans:

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Max To device database

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Pro 2 To device database

If you are an Android user, check also Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal, available for all Amazon customers.