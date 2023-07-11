Apple AirPods 2 for under $90 on Amazon Prime Day 2023!
Bluetooth headphones and earbuds are popular items during sales days, and for Prime Day 2023 things are not different. Amazon is currently discounting the second-generation Apple AirPods with 30% off. Act quick to get the true wireless (TWS) earphones for under $90.
Apple's devices usually don't see lots of discounts, but for Amazon's big sales day the company's AirPods (2nd generation) are exclusively 30% for Prime subscribers. Instead of the usual $129.00, you can get the iPhone's best friend for just $89.99 while supplies last.
The AirPods 2 keep the trademark design that was copied all over
the World Shenzhen, with an unmistakable minimalistic approach that matches Apple's design language.
The earbuds come with a handy case that not only protects but also charges the earbuds, and as usual, iPhone owners can quickly pair the buds to their phone with a single tap. Apple advertises its AirPods 2 with up to 5 hours of playback on one charge.
Audiophiles can also check Apple's more advanced phones, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max cans:
If you are an Android user, check also Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal, available for all Amazon customers.
By clicking on the button above, you agree that external content may be displayed to you. Personal data may be transmitted to third-party providers in the process. You can find more information about this in our Privacy Policy.